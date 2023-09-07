How to watch Eagles vs. Patriots in Week 1 of NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally set to play a football game that counts.

It will be their first since Super Bowl LVII in February, and the start of what they hope is a return trip to the title game.

Expectations are high for the defending NFC champions entering the 2023 season, which begins on the road against the New England Patriots.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the Eagles' season opener.

When do the Eagles play the Patriots?

The Eagles and Patriots will kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Patriots game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Patriots will air on CBS. Jim Nantz is calling play-by-play, Tony Romo is providing analysis and Tracy Wolfson is handling sideline reporting.

Eagles fans can get game day started with Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on NBC10, with streaming available on NBC10.com and the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel.

Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

How to stream Eagles vs. Patriots live online

The Eagles vs. Patriots game will stream on the Paramount+ app and FUBO.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Patriots on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Patriots?

Foxborough is expected to reach a high of 82 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms at Gillette Stadium, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

How to watch Eagles postgame coverage

Eagles Postgame Live will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game. Eagles Gameday Final will begin on NBC10 after the news.

