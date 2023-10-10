How to watch Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles have not played perfect. And yet their record remains perfect.

That's a scary proposition for the rest of the league, starting with the New York Jets, who the Eagles will play in Week 6.

The Eagles are 5-0, but it wasn't until last week's 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams that they started to fully resemble the team that went to the Super Bowl last season. Jalen Hurts was effective in the air and on the ground, throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 72 yards and another score. Dallas Goedert was involved early and often with 117 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Brown added 127 receiving yards and six catches.

And the Philadelphia defense, in the second half, limited the Rams to 82 yards and zero points.

But there are still areas that need improving, including the offense's red zone opportunities.

The Eagles face a Jets defense that entered the season as one of the top ranked defenses in the league but currently sits middle of the pack statistically at 21 points allowed per game (14th) and below average at 352.6 yards per game (22nd).

The Jets snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos. It was their first time eclipsing the 30-point mark this season, setting a season-high in total yards with 407. That was thanks in large part to running back Breece Hall, who ran for 177 yards on 22 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown run. Zach Wilson, who took over for Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback after the future Hall of Famer suffered an Achilles injury on the Jets' first possession of the season, completed 19 of 26 for 199 yards with one interception.

The competition will be tougher for the Jets this week.

The Eagles, one of two remaining unbeatens in the league, are 5-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. And there's still room for improvement on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Jets?

The Eagles and Jets will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Jets game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Jets will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Kevin Kugler is calling play-by-play and Mark Sanchez is providing analysis.

How to stream Eagles vs Jets live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can stream the show here.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. You can stream it here.

On Sunday, NBC10 will also air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 6 a.m. followed by Eagles Game Plan at 6:30 a.m. Eagles Gameday Final will air following the Sunday Night Football game and NBC10 News.

How to listen to Eagles vs Jets on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Jets?

Morning showers on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey are expected to clear by the afternoon, with a high temperature of 58 degrees, according to NBC10.