How to watch Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 17

Before entering the new year, the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome home an old friend.

Former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon makes his return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for a New Year's Eve matchup with the Eagles. Gannon spent two seasons with the Eagles before being hired by the Cardinals two days after Philadelphia lost the Super Bowl LVII in February. The messy departure led to tampering charges that were settled with the two teams swapping draft picks.

Gannon and his 3-12 Cardinals head to Philadelphia with the Eagles having just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Giants to put them on the brink of winning the NFC East title.

The 11-4 Eagles could secure the division title as early as Sunday if they get some help from the Detroit Lions, who play the 10-5 Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. With a Dallas loss and Philly win, the Eagles would finish atop the NFC East for the second consecutive season.

The Eagles also remain in the mix for the top seed in the NFC, sitting in a three-way tie for best record with the San Francisco 49ers and Lions.

But the team has struggled to fill Gannon's void, demoting defensive coordinator Sean Desai and turning over play-calling duties to Matt Patricia. The Eagles defense will now face a Cardinals team that has dropped 10 of 11 road games but has gone 2-4 overall since quarterback Kyler Murray has returned.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

When do the Eagles play the Cardinals?

The Eagles and Cardinals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Cardinals game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Cardinals will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporting) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Cardinals live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

On Sunday, NBC10 will also air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. followed by Eagles Game Plan at 10 a.m. Eagles Gameday Final will air following the Sunday Night Football game and NBC10 News.

How to listen to Eagles vs Cardinals on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Cardinals?

Partly cloudy skies are expected with a high temperature of 46 degrees, according to NBC10.