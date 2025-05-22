How is Jalen Hurts adjusting to yet another new OC?

It was a little over a year ago when Jalen Hurts spoke publicly about his desire for continuity at the offensive coordinator position. He said he yearned for more consistency.

Oh well.

Another year, another new OC for Hurts and the Eagles.

The Eagles are already well into their spring workout schedule under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who was promoted to replace Kellen Moore, the Saints’ new head coach. Hurts also made headlines last year when he estimated that 95% of the Eagles’ 2024 offense was new.

It doesn’t sound like there are that many wholesale changes coming in 2025 as the Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

“There’s some nuances that are different,” Hurts said on Tuesday. “I know in the past, I gave a number on that matter. But things evolve and things change as time goes on. We’re just really bought into that. That’s an important thing. That’s something that I’ve learned as well, that you have to be able to evolve as time goes on.

“Given Coach Kevin Patullo and his new role now and him being the one in charge of offensive leadership, you get new pieces and new ideas that come from everyone.”

That “95%” comment from Hurts was met with surprise because plenty of other Eagles downplayed the changes — and ultimately, the Eagles’ offense didn’t look that different in 2024. But as the starting quarterback, Hurts had a unique perspective that others couldn’t possibly understand.

This year, it seems like there will be more carryover in the verbiage of the offense as Patullo takes over after his promotion. After all, Patullo had been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator for the first four years under head coach Nick Sirianni so at least he has plenty of experience working with Hurts.

“Coach Patullo, he’s been here throughout the journey as well,” Hurts said. “He’s had a different position. Always played a pivotal role in what we’ve done. I think he’s got a great mentality and a great approach coming into everything right now.”

As much as this offense is going to belong to the offensive coordinator, it’s ultimately going to molded to its quarterback. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many of the same themes over the last four years despite the changes at the OC position.

How has Hurts handled playing for yet another new offensive coordinator?

“I don't notice any difference, whether it was Kellen being the coordinator, Brian [Johnson], Shane [Steichen] or Kevin,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I see the same process that he goes through, which is what makes Jalen special, is that he goes through the same process over and over and over again. The minute details. Just the same, over and over and over again, you just see him go through it and try to get better from new experiences, new voices.

“I think Kevin's done a great job. I really have been impressed with how hungry Kevin is for this opportunity and all the good new ideas that he's bringing. Even though Kevin's been with me for eight years, there's still things that when you're in charge that [you're] like, 'Hey, now let's do this. Let's give this an opportunity.' So, I'm really excited about where we are there, and I don't see any change in Jalen and anything that he does and how he preps, regardless of who the coordinator is.”

Patullo is now the Eagles’ fourth different offensive coordinator in five years under Nick Sirianni. Both Shane Steichen and Moore left for head coaching jobs following Super Bowl seasons and Brian Johnson was fired after the 2023 season collapse:

2021-22: Shane Steichen

2023: Brian Johnson

2024: Kellen Moore

2025: Kevin Patullo

All together, Patullo will be Hurts’ fifth different play-caller in six NFL seasons (including Doug Pederson in2020). In addition to a new OC, Hurts also has a new quarterbacks coach in Scot Loeffler, the replacement for Doug Nussmeier, who joined Moore in New Orleans.

So it’ll be Loeffler, new passing game coordinator Parks Frazier and Patullo tasked with presenting new ideas to help the Eagles’ offense evolve — a process that would have been necessary no matter what.

The Eagles last season ended up going to a really run-heavy offense behind the strength of its star-studded offensive line and Saquon Barkley, who had a historic running back season in 2024.

But the Eagles’ offense last year finished the regular season ranked 29th in passing. And there were serious questions about their passing attack deep into the Super Bowl season. Of course, the passing game was there in the playoffs, especially in Super Bowl LIX, when the Chiefs did a good job bottling up Barkley.

Hurts on Tuesday talked about finding what this iteration of the offense will be. He explained why that’s so important.

“You have to be able to decode, detect and then correct and refine the things you need to refine,” Hurts said. “I think the more important thing is being able to detect what I can improve on and how important it is to improve in that. We can all work hard in something but not necessarily be working hard in the right thing. We were able to evolve and add a different dynamic obviously with having 2-6 back there and what he’s able to do.

“Just kind of complement him in the backfield and then the ability to pass the ball and being efficient in that when we need to do that. Right now, it’s just laying the foundation, trying to figure out what this iteration of the team will be.”