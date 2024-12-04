How Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

It’s just Week 14 in the NFL season but the Eagles (10-2) can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win or a tie over the Panthers and some help.
Obviously, just getting into the playoffs isn’t the ultimate goal for the 2024 Eagles. They have major Super Bowl aspirations but punching their ticket to the postseason is the first step on that road.
From the NFL, here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot this weekend:
1. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
2. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
3. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
4. PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
5. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
6. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
7. PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie
8. PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
9. PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie
10. PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
When the Eagles eventually punch their ticket into the postseason, this week or not, it’ll be their fourth straight playoff appearance under head coach Nick Sirianni and it’ll be their seventh trip the the playoffs in the last eight years.
The Eagles also have a solid lead in the NFC East as they try to take back the division crown that was theirs in 2022. The Eagles finished second in the division in 2021 and 2023 and had to get into the playoffs as a wild card team. Right now, the Eagles are sitting at 10-2, while the Commanders are second in the division at 8-5.
Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Here’s an updated look at Super Bowl odds from Draft Kings:
Lions: +290
Eagles: +475
Chiefs: +500
Bills: +500
Ravens: +1200
Packers: +1400
Vikings: +1600
Steelers: +2500
Chargers: +3500
Texans: +4000
Broncos: +4000
Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube