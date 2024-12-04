How Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

It’s just Week 14 in the NFL season but the Eagles (10-2) can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win or a tie over the Panthers and some help.

Obviously, just getting into the playoffs isn’t the ultimate goal for the 2024 Eagles. They have major Super Bowl aspirations but punching their ticket to the postseason is the first step on that road.

From the NFL, here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot this weekend:

1. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie

2. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

3. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie

4. PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie

5. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

6. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie

7. PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie

8. PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

9. PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie

10. PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

When the Eagles eventually punch their ticket into the postseason, this week or not, it’ll be their fourth straight playoff appearance under head coach Nick Sirianni and it’ll be their seventh trip the the playoffs in the last eight years.

The Eagles also have a solid lead in the NFC East as they try to take back the division crown that was theirs in 2022. The Eagles finished second in the division in 2021 and 2023 and had to get into the playoffs as a wild card team. Right now, the Eagles are sitting at 10-2, while the Commanders are second in the division at 8-5.

Here’s an updated look at Super Bowl odds from Draft Kings:

Lions: +290

Eagles: +475

Chiefs: +500

Bills: +500

Ravens: +1200

Packers: +1400

Vikings: +1600

Steelers: +2500

Chargers: +3500

Texans: +4000

Broncos: +4000

