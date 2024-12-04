Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

How Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

The Eagles are focused on their game against the Panthers but they can clinch a playoff berth with some help in Week 14.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s just Week 14 in the NFL season but the Eagles (10-2) can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win or a tie over the Panthers and some help.

Obviously, just getting into the playoffs isn’t the ultimate goal for the 2024 Eagles. They have major Super Bowl aspirations but punching their ticket to the postseason is the first step on that road.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

From the NFL, here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot this weekend:

1. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
2. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
3. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
4. PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
5. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
6. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
7. PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie
8. PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
9. PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie
10. PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

    When the Eagles eventually punch their ticket into the postseason, this week or not, it’ll be their fourth straight playoff appearance under head coach Nick Sirianni and it’ll be their seventh trip the the playoffs in the last eight years.

    The Eagles also have a solid lead in the NFC East as they try to take back the division crown that was theirs in 2022. The Eagles finished second in the division in 2021 and 2023 and had to get into the playoffs as a wild card team. Right now, the Eagles are sitting at 10-2, while the Commanders are second in the division at 8-5.

    Philadelphia Eagles

    Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles 14 hours ago

    When is Eagles-Panthers? How to watch the Birds go for 9th straight win

    NFL 55 mins ago

    Key injuries for NFL Week 14: Latest news on Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey and more

    Here’s an updated look at Super Bowl odds from Draft Kings:

    Lions: +290
    Eagles: +475
    Chiefs: +500
    Bills: +500
    Ravens: +1200
    Packers: +1400
    Vikings: +1600
    Steelers: +2500
    Chargers: +3500
    Texans: +4000
    Broncos: +4000

    Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
    Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

    This article tagged under:

    Eagles newsEagles analysis
    Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
    About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
    Contact Us