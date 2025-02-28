Eagles hire Tom Brady's college backup as new quarterbacks coach

Scot Loeffler, a college teammate of Tom Brady and head coach at Bowling Green the last six years, is the Eagles’ new quarterbacks coach.

Bowling Green’s official social media reported Friday morning that Loeffler is leaving the Ohio college to join Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff.

He replaces Doug Nussmeier, who served as QBs coach for one year before joining Kellen Moore with the Saints.

Loeffler, 50, played quarterback at Michigan and was a senior when Brady was a true freshman, and the two have remained close according to published reports.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan and had stints at Central Michigan, Michigan, Florida, Temple for one year under Steve Addazio, Auburn, Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer and Boston College under Addazio before getting the BGSU job in the middle of the 2018 season. He had a 20-35 record at Bowling Green with one winning season.

Loeffler becomes Sirianni’s fourth quarterbacks coach in five years. Brian Johnson coached the QBs in 2021 and 2022 before replacing Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator in 2023. Alex Tanney spent 2023 as quarterbacks coach before being replaced by Nussmeier last year.

He's the final piece in a revamped offensive coaching room. Moore leaving for the Saints set a series of personnel moves in motion, with passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo becoming offensive coordinator, Parks Frazier the new passing game coordinator and Loeffler the new quarterbacks coach.

Asked at the Combine in Indianapolis earlier this week what he was looking for in a quarterbacks coach, Sirianni said: “I think at the end of the day, in a position coach, I’m always looking for a good person because I think we just saw there were many different reasons why we were able to win but a big one was teamwork, connection, selflessness. So you’re always looking for that.

"And a job of a position coach is to help a player get better fundamentally. So that’s the main thing you’re looking for in a position coach but also you can get in a position coach, can they bring new thoughts, new schemes, new ideas to the table to help the development of your offense and to continue the forward thinking and the evolving of your offense?”

The offensive holdover coaches from the 2024 championship season are offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, running backs coach Jemal Singleton, tight ends coach Jason Michael and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead. Loeffler and Moorehead coached together at Virginia Tech in 2013 and 2014.

Loeffler arrived at Michigan as a top recruit but suffered a shoulder injury and never played, instead spending four years backing up Brian Griese and Brady, among others. He also coached one-time Eagle Tim Tebow at Florida.

“Scot is a tremendous teacher who loves the game of football,” Brady said in a BGSU press release when Loeffler was named head coach. “His passion, attention to detail, and his leadership skills will enable him to run a championship program at Bowling Green.”

In the same press release, Beamer said: “Of all of my assistant coaches, Scot is one of the most intelligent and creative minds I have ever been around. When Scot spoke, I listened and valued what he had to say.”

