Here's how you can get your hands on unique Philadelphia Eagles Christmas ornaments

Starting to decorate your home for the holidays? How about adding some Philadelphia Eagles ornaments?

At the Chadds Ford Historical Society in Pennsylvania, you can buy little woodland ornaments of players Jason Kelce, AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts and Jake Elliot.

These one-of-a-kind creations are called "Christmas Critters" and teach one is handmade from items found in the woods. Each year hundreds of volunteers make around 9,000 critters as a fundraiser for the Brandywine Museum of Art.

"It all started when everyone's favorite center Jason Kelce, he's practically a Delco boy at this point," Eagles critter creator Trisha Kumar told NBC10. "And with the Eagles doing so well and everyone's really excited for maybe another Super Bowl it just made sense to make more of the team."

Each critter takes about two hours to make and there is a very limited supply of them. You can only go in person to purchase.

The critters are on sale Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Chadds Ford Historical Society. Any remaining critters will be available at the Brandywine Museum of Art gift shop starting Monday, Dec. 4.

For more information visit www.brandywine.org/critters.