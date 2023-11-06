New Jersey political boss and power broker George Norcross III says he was forcibly removed from Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field because he refused to remove an American and Israeli flag.

Norcross said he hung a U.S.-Israel flag outside the suite he was sitting in during the game.

Video posted on social media shows Norcross being escorted out of his suite while another man takes his flag.

“As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel -- a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago -- I thought it was an important statement to make,” Norcoss wrote in a statement obtained by NBC10.

Lincoln Financial Field has a list of banned items and behavior, including items or actions “deemed dangerous or inappropriate.”

“It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed "obscene or indecent" or otherwise inappropriate -- which is what I was cited for -- and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks,” Norcross wrote. “But as I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard.”

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles for comment. We have not yet heard back.

Norcross is one of New Jersey’s most influential Democratic power brokers as well as an executive at insurance broker Conner Strong & Buckelew. He also chairs the board of Camden’s Cooper University Hospital and health system.