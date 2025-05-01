Frank Caliendo talks Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, Jon Gruden on latest Takeoff

This week on the Takeoff podcast, John Clark talks with comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo about how sports legends reacted to his pitch perfect impressions of Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith and John Madden. Plus, we give Barrett Brooks a call from his former coach Jon Gruden. 😉

Check out Frank Caliendo at Helium Comedy Club on May 18th.

00:00 - Frank Caliendo

01:51 - Daryl Morey

03:09 - Draft prank calls

06:55 - Jon Gruden

09:57 - Favorite impersonation

10:25 - Charles Barkley

13:16 - John Madden

14:18 - Mel Kiper

15:31 - 1 gorilla vs 100 men

19:08 - Talkin about practice

22:28 - Stephen A. Smith

24:52 - Getting the look

26:34 - Calling Barrett Brooks