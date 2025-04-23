A final fan-sourced Eagles-only mock draft with solid results

After months of speculation, the NFL Draft will finally kick off on Thursday night.

The Eagles have eight total picks, including one in each of the first four rounds and four in the fifth. Knowing Howie Roseman, there’s no chance they draft eight players in those slots; he likes to move around the board and maximize value.

But it’s still fun to pull up the ProFootballFocus mock draft simulator and give it a go. We did it one final time and asked Eagles fans on X/Twitter to make the picks out of four options for each selection.

Here’s a look at the results of our final fan-sourced Eagles-only mock draft:

Round 1-32: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

Pearce, 21, has been a popular option for the Eagles throughout mock draft season. Edge rusher is always a position that the Eagles could draft high and this offseason they lose Josh Sweat to free agency. Pearce (6-5, 245) had 17 1/2 sacks over the last two seasons. He’s long and explosive and ran a 4.47 at the 40-yard dash at the Combine. If Pearce gets drafted by the Eagles, he’d join a rotation that already includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Huff and Josh Uche.

Round 2-64: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

If you’re wondering LSU’s Mason Taylor went off the board at pick 48 in this simulation so Arroyo becomes the fourth tight end to be selected. Arroyo (6-5, 254) had a productive 2024 season with 35 catches for 590 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s a really good athlete who missed time in 2022 and 2023 with a torn ACL. He needs to grow as a blocker and needs to refine his route running but has a chance to be a real weapon at the next level. The Dallas Goedert situation is up in the air so the Eagles find his replacement in the second round.

Round 3-96: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

The Eagles land a massive tackle prospect late in the third round by selecting Belton (6-6, 336) out of NC State. After starting his career at Georgia Military College, Belton became a three-year starter at left tackle at NC State and as a result will be a 24-year-old rookie. He has a massive frame, big-time power and a ton of upside for Jeff Stoutland to mold. Belton can cross-train early in his career but could be the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Round 4-134: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

The top two safeties were off the board before the Eagles picked at No. 32 but they eventually land one in the fourth round. Reed (6-0, 211) was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions and had 5 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 10 1/2 TFLs and 3 1/2 sacks over those two seasons. In 2024, Reed led Penn State with 98 tackles. Reed is aggressive and versatile with a ton of potential. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Reed ranked as his No. 74 overall prospect in this draft so getting him in the fourth round could represent value.

Round 5-161: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

A four-year starter at Notre Dame, Kiser was a team captain and led the Fighting Irish with 90 tackles in 2024. Kiser (6-1, 229) is an older prospect who will turn 25 in September after being a sixth-year senior in 2024. Kiser was productive in college and while doesn’t have great athleticism, he showed an ability to handle himself well in coverage. He might not be a future starter but Kiser would provide linebacker depth and special teams upside.

Round 5-164: Tyler Baron, Edge, Miami

After starting his career at Tennessee, Baron had a somewhat productive season at Miami in 2024 with 11 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. The year before at Tennessee, Baron had 6 sacks and 10 1/2 TFLs. Baron (6-4, 258) has the ideal frame to be a quality edge rusher in the NFL and plays with the type of hustle the Eagles appreciate from their defensive linemen. Baron came to Philly on a 30 visit.

Round 5-165: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Riley, 23, began his career at Middle Tennessee State and was actually teammates with Eagles safety Reed Blankenship before transferring to Louisville in 2023. During his long college career, Riley had 15 interceptions and 54 pass breakups. He has more interceptions than any player in this draft class. Riley (5-11, 194) isn’t the biggest guy but he showed ball skills in college and ran a 4.48 at the Combine. He could project as a depth cornerback with inside-outside versatility.

Round 5-168: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

The Eagles’ last pick in this mock draft is their biggest. Walker is a massive human at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds. The 21-year-old prospect started 35 games for Kentucky over the last three years and had 10 total sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He had a back injury that limited his production on 2024 but he has some versatility and definitely has the type of frame that’s intriguing.

