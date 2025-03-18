Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Brandon Graham

Eagles fans flood social media with thank you messages for Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham announced his retirement Tuesday and Eagles fans flocked to social media to share their appreciation for the Philadelphia legend.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

We all knew it was coming.

Still, it's okay to sit in denial for a little bit longer. (Or way longer, we won't judge.)

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Brandon Graham announced Tuesday that he's hanging up his cleats after a 15-year career with the Eagles.

He's walking away as the longest-tenured player in the organization with two Super Bowl championships and one of the most iconic plays in Eagles history.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Graham embodies what it means to be an Eagle and athlete in Philadelphia. His presence will be felt for years to come ... but everyone knows it won't be the same.

Throughout the emotional day, fans have been making sure to show their love and appreciation for one of the greatest to ever wear midnight green:

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles news 3 hours ago

Eagles legend Brandon Graham retires after 15 NFL seasons

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

‘I gave everything I had': Eagles legend Brandon Graham retires

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Brandon GrahamEagles blog
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us