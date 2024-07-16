Everything you need to know as Eagles begin 2024 training camp

Nick Sirianni speaks with the media ahead of the first day of practice at Eagles training camp on Wednesday. Tune in at the video player above at approximately 9 a.m.

It’s finally time for football!

Sure, the 2023 Eagles season didn’t end on a high note. But there are still extremely high expectations for the Birds as they enter the 2024 season and that all starts with these next few weeks at the NovaCare Complex.

This will be the Eagles’ 12th training camp in South Philadelphia after previously holding camp on the road.

All summer, we’ll be covering training camp with daily practice reports, frequent Eagle Eye podcasts and on TV with Birds Huddle.

Here’s everything else you need to know about this year’s training camp:

Key dates

July 23 - Eagles report to training camp

July 24 - First training camp practice

Aug. 1 - Public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 - Preseason game No. 1 at Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 - Joint practice at Patriots

Aug. 15 - Preseason game No. 2 at Patriots, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 - Preseason game No. 3 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Aug. 27 - Roster must be cut from 90 to 53 by 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 - Eagles vs. Packers in season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, 8:15 p.m.

One public practice

The Eagles will hold one public practice this summer. It’ll take place at the Linc on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the public practice are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and are $10. There’s also a VIP option for $35 that adds a “special on-field experience before practice starts.” All proceeds from the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Seating for the public practice is first-come, first-serve. Anyone over the age of 2 will need a ticket. Parking will be free.

Key storylines

1. What is this team going to be?

The Eagles have a talented roster but you’re probably feeling a little skeptical after the way the 2023 season collapsed. That is understandable. Because that was a talented team too and all that talent couldn’t save them.

For those reasons, it’s hard to figure out exactly how good the 2024 version of this team is going to be. But the oddsmakers put them among the top teams in the NFL. According to Fanatics Sportsbook, the Eagles’ over/under for wins in 2024 is 10.5, they are the favorite to win the NFC East at -110 and have the seventh shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1500.

2. New-look coaching staff

The biggest changes this offseason came to the coaching staff, which seems to indicate where the front office thought the real problems were in 2023. There are two new coordinators with Vic Fangio taking over on defense and Kellen Moore taking over on offense.

The most intriguing change is with Nick Sirianni, who has ceded control of the offense to Moore. Over the previous three seasons, the Eagles ran Sirianni’s offense but it’s pretty clear the terminology and scheme is changing this offseason. That means Sirianni will be more of a CEO head coach in 2024. That will be an adjustment for him and the team.

3. The battles

WR3: The Eagles have one of the best duos of receivers in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but the third wideout is still a big question mark. Last year, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones rotated but all three are now gone. The top contender is Parris Campbell but a couple of rookies in Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson were taken on Day 3, John Ross is a fun comeback story and Britain Covey is eager to prove he’s more than a special teamer.

Right guard: With Cam Jurgens’ move to center to replace Jason Kelce, the right guard spot is now open. The top candidate is 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen, who worked at that spot during the spring. But Mekhi Becton played some guard in OTAs too and could compete. The Eagles also have Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping and a couple of Day 3 rookies who could be in the mix.

TE2: Jack Stoll left in free agency to join the Giants so the TE2 job is now open. It might not seem like an important role but the Eagles will be in 12 personnel quite a bit and perhaps even more if they don’t have a reliable WR3. The top veteran option here is C.J. Uzomah, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent. But Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam are also competing for that role.

Cornerback: This is the most exciting position on the team right now. Darius Slay is going to be a starter on the outside but Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers are fighting for the CB2 job. And at the nickel corner spot, there are a few guys competing in Avonte Maddox, Cooper DeJean and Tyler Hall.

Linebacker: Devin White is going to be the Eagles’ top linebacker. He is coming off a down season but got a decent one-year deal and is penciled in at the MIKE. The top two competitors for the other starting linebacker job appear to be Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Baun is here on a one-year deal and Dean is entering Year 3 of his career as a third-round pick after injuries derailed his 2023.

4. Exciting newcomers

Part of the excitement around a team at the start of training camp are the new players and the Eagles have plenty of intriguing ones in Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Devin White and, of course, the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles also have a few rookies who could make an immediate impact, starting with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who were taken at 22 and 40 in this year’s draft.

