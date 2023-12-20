On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sits down with former Eagles linebacker and Fox Sports 1 analyst, Emmanuel Acho about the Birds getting beat on the final drive against the Seahawks and if Jalen Hurts is good enough to get them another NFC championship.
00:00 - Emmanuel Acho
01:30 - Final drive vs. Seahawks
04:45 - James Bradberry playing the sticks
08:42 - Play calling on defense
11:23 - Is it panic time?
14:55 - Impact losing the two coordinators
16:45 - biggest concern: the offense or defense?
20:11 - Jalen Hurts calling out commitment
24:46 - Can the Eagles get to a NFC Title game?
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube