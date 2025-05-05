Early Eagles 53-man roster projection after the 2025 draft

There’s a long way to go before the Eagles have to trim their roster from 90 players to 53 and those spots will be won during this spring and really during training camp.

But now that the Eagles made it through the draft, let’s take a look at the roster and take a stab at a way-too-early roster projection.

This is most likely going to change, but here’s our first 53-man roster projection of 2025:

QB (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

The Eagles just used a sixth-round pick to select Kyle McCord out of Syracuse. That doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson for that job but it should give him the upper hand. The Eagles got DTR back in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason and thought he’d be a good player to bring in to develop but now he might be on the outside of the position group. The top two — Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee — are locked into their spots as starter and backup going into the 2025 season. This is a bump for McKee, who was the No. 3 last year behind Hurts and Kenny Pickett, who was traded to Cleveland.

Out: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, Will Shipley

Saquon Barkley is coming off one of the best running back seasons in NFL history and already got another year tacked on his deal. He’s the workhorse but the Eagles have two backups behind him with AJ Dillon and Will Shipley. Dillon missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury so we have to make sure his body holds up. If it does, he’s the backup behind Barkley. Will Shipley enters Year 2 of his career and might see more of a role than he did as a rookie.

Out: Montrell Johnson Jr., Lew Nichols, ShunDerrick Powell

Fullback (1): Ben VanSumeren

The Eagles signed VanSumeren a few years ago as an undrafted rookie linebacker. But they started to use him at fullback last year and he played well enough to make that his full-time position going into 2025. VanSumeren suffered a season ending injury in the middle of the 2024 season but is healthy now. Not only can he help on offense but VanSumeren has been a core special teamer the last couple years.

Receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

The Eagles signed former second-round pick Terrace Marshall but there’s certainly no guarantee he makes the initial roster. The Eagles have one of the top duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While Jahan Dotson wasn’t super productive last year, he made plays when he got opportunities and made a huge catch early in Super Bowl LIX. Both Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith return for their second seasons; neither are locks but we’ll start off with them on the roster.

Out: Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, Darius Cooper, Danny Gray, Taylor Morin, Giles Jackson

Tight end (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

The Dallas Goedert saga still hasn’t reached a conclusion but until he’s not on the roster, I’m keeping him on this 53-man roster. Perhaps, Goedert and the Eagles can finally find some common ground in contract negotiations to keep the talented (and oft injured) tight end on the roster. The Eagles kept two tight ends out of camp last year and could do that again if Goedert sticks around. Grant Calcaterra filled in nicely when Goedert missed time in 2024. As for the third tight end spot, the Eagles can go with a rotation of sorts with players on the practice squad. It seems likely that some combination of Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson and E.J. Jenkins will still be available on the practice squad after cuts. (The Eagles kept two on their initial roster last year.)

Out: Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, E.J. Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Kenyon Green, Trevor Keegan, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Kendall Lamm

The Eagles drafted three Day 3 offensive linemen and it seems very unlikely that all three are going to be on the 53-man roster. So the last pick of the bunch and the least experienced is Cameron Williams. For now, he’s the odd man out but this is something that will have to play out this summer. Matt Pryor is a really tough cut because of his versatility and experience but if the rookies look solid, he’s more expendable. The same could be said for Kendall Lamm but the Eagles might want their swing tackle to have experience. Having Trevor Keegan, Drew Kendall and Myles Hinton all on the roster might not happen; but we’ll give the nod to the young players for now.

Out: Matt Pryor, Cameron Williams, Darian Kinnard, Brett Toth, Laekin Vakalahi, Hollin Pierce

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker IV

The top four feel like locks. Jalen Carter is an absolute stud, Jordan Davis just had his fifth-year option picked up for 2026 and Moro Ojomo made huge strides in his second NFL season in 2026. While expectations should perhaps be tempered for fourth-round pick Ty Robinson, he should be able to get into the rotation early in his NFL career as a 24-year-old rookie. And Booker gave the Eagles some solid snaps last year so he makes the roster too.

Out: Byron Young, Gabe Hall

Edge (6): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Patrick Johnson

After Josh Sweat left in free agency and after Brandon Graham retired, the edge rusher room now belongs to Nolan Smith, who enters Year 3 in 2025. He’s joined by Jalyx Hunt after Hunt grew immensely during his rookie season. Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche were both veteran free agent adds; Ojulari seems more likely to contribute. And we went heavy here, keeping rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Patrick Johnson. The Eagles brought back Johnson this offseason and he’s been a special teams ace. You’ll notice the omission of Bryce Huff. Maybe the front office hasn’t given up on Huff after his disappointing 2024 season but he just doesn’t seem like a good fit with Vic Fangio’s defense. It’s possible the Eagles just hold on to Huff again, but I could see a trade sometime after June 1 to break up the dead money.

Out: Bryce Huff, KJ Henry, Ochaun Mathis

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

You’ll notice I don’t have Nakobe Dean on the roster. If he’s healthy, Dean is obviously a lock but he’s coming back from a torn patellar tendon, which is an injury that can take some time to heal. Because of Dean’s status we’re going a little lighter at off-ball linebacker. Rookie Smael Mondon Jr. should be a big-time special teams contributor.

Out: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon; PUP: Nakobe Dean

Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Eli Ricks

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean return as starters in 2025, while Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson will fight it out for that other job. Rookie fifth-rounder Mac McWilliams is a backup at a couple spots. Eli Ricks has stuck around for a few years and the Eagles shouldn’t mind keeping an extra, talented corner.

Out: Tariq Castro-Fields, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods, B.J. Mays, Brandon Johnson

Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum

After trading away C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles still have Reed Blankenship as their one incumbent starter. But that other job will be the battle of training camp between rookie Drew Mukuba and third-year pro Sydney Brown. That fourth spot is also a battle to watch. It might come down to Tristin McCollum vs. Lewis Cine. As much as it’s fun to think about Cine’s potential as a former first-round pick, he has played just 11 games in his three-year NFL career so we’ll need to see it first. McCollum has the edge in overall experience and experience with the Eagles’ defense and special teams.

Out: Lewis Cine, Maxen Hook, Andre’ Sam

Specialists (4): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett, Avery Williams

The Eagles swapped long snappers this offseason; Rick Lovato is gone and veteran Charley Hughlett is his replacement. Both Jake Elliott and Braden Mann return. And the Eagles signed Avery Williams and gave him the position of “return specialist.” While Williams will work on the offensive side of the ball, his job will be to return punts and kicks.