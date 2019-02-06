Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Hire Their 4th WRs Coach in 4 Years Under Doug Pederson

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles are promoting assistant wide receivers coach Carson Walch to receivers coach, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

Walch will fill the spot left open when the team parted ways with Gunter Brewer earlier this offseason.  

He'll also be the Eagles' fourth different receivers coach in four years under head coach Doug Pederson. Greg Lewis held the job in 2016, offensive coordinator Mike Groh had the job in 2017 and Brewer last season. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move. 

Before joining the Eagles in 2018, Walch spent the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL and before that worked with Mike Groh in Chicago as an offensive quality control coach. 

Three coaches from the 2018 staff - Brewer, DL coach Chris Wilson and assistant OL coach Eugene Chung - will not be returning for 2019. The Eagles hired Roy Istvan for the assistant OL coach job and have a strong internal candidate for the DL coaching job in Phillip Daniels if they choose to go that route. 

The Eagles have also added former QB G.J. Kinne to the staff as an offensive assistant and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke in an advisory role. 

While we've been learning of these moves, the Eagles have yet to announce them. They'll likely announce all the hires at once when they're completed.

