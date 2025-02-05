Philadelphia Eagles

No, the Eagles aren't playing in Australia in 2026

The Eagles will host the Rams at the Linc in 2026

By Dave Zangaro

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL will play its first-ever game in Australia in 2026. But, despite a report earlier in the week, the Eagles won’t be a part of it.

The Los Angeles Rams will be the host team for the game in Melbourne and they are not going to host the Eagles in 2026. The Eagles are scheduled to host the Rams that season in Philadelphia.

Earlier this week, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie threw cold water on a report that the Eagles would host the Rams in this Australia game. He was not willing for the Eagles to give up another home game so soon after they gave up one this season to play the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil.

The likely reason for the confusion is that the Rams and Eagles hold marketing rights for Australia as a part of the league’s Global Markets Program.

The Rams in 2026 are scheduled to host the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers and the same-place finishers from the NFC North and AFC East. Their opponent in Melbourne will be one of those teams.

While the Eagles won’t play in Australia in 2026, the NFL announced that this is a multiyear commitment for the league to play in Australia. So they could eventually find their way down under.

Not only do the Eagles hold those marketing rights to Australia but one of their best players, left tackle Jordan Mailata, was born in Australia and lived there until 2018 when he came to the United States to pursue a career in American Football.

“It’d mean a lot to have the game for eyes, the viewership,” Mailata said at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. “I really want this sport to grow back home. And if we can bring the game there to generate interest and keep the growth of the game going, that’d mean a lot to me.”

