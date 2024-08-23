Eagles vs. Vikings: How to watch the preseason finale

The Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason comes to an end Saturday afternoon in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

After beating the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, the Birds look to stay undefeated as they take on the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

Where can I watch the game?

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24, and will air on NBC10. Scott Graham and Ross Tucker will call the game while Dave Spadaro will report from the sideline.

You can also stream the game on the NBC Sports Philadelphia app, the Eagles Mobile App, the Philadelphia Eagles website and the NFL app.

You can also listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game on SportsRadio 94WIP on the radio and online.

Where can I watch pregame and postgame coverage?

Eagles Preseason Kickoff airs from 12:30 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24, on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article.

Eagles postgame coverage will then air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10 and the NBC10 app immediately after the game as well as in the video embedded on top of this article.

Storylines to Watch

Only Eagles icon Chuck Bednarik has played as many seasons -15 - as Brandon Graham with the Eagles. BG has become an icon himself, as we saw first hand this summer as NBC10 partnered with Brandon, Cindy Webster Productions and the Philadelphia Visitor’s Center to showcase BG’s final summer as an active player. From being the “Graham Marshall” of the Night in Venice Boat Parade in Ocean City to being named the Most Valuable Philadelphian, Brandon wraps up a career like no other by providing fans access like no other. Brandon’s last dance as an Eagle is this week’s "Storyline to Watch."

Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey, and is the son of a Philly native who taught him to love the Birds. Kenny has loved the Eagles all of his life and now that he’s playing for the Birds, he continues to support his other passion: the Mya Lin Terry Foundation. Mya was Kenny’s cousin who died at the age of 10 from cancer. Kenny’s family started the foundation to help other families in their cancer fight. NBC10’s Ashlyn Sullivan has the story.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary struggled mightily last season and it didn’t go unnoticed. The Birds worked to improve that weakness in the NFL Draft and are hoping Quinyon Mitchell – the first cornerback they selected in the first round in more than two decades – will help. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark spoke with Quinyon in the first installment of this year’s “Storylines to Watch” segment.