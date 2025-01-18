Eagles vs. Rams predictions for divisional round of NFL playoffs

The No. 2-seeded Eagles are hosting the No. 4-seeded Rams in the divisional round at the Linc on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (11-7)

The Rams are a very good team, but they’re not a great team, and I’m not sure they’re ready for what they’re about to experience on Sunday at the Linc. You start out with the fact that they didn’t arrive back in L.A. until Tuesday morning after an emotional win over the Vikings in Arizona and now you’ve got the added dimension of a dome team turning around and flying across the country and playing on a short week on a cold, windy, snowy day in Philly. That’s a lot. Then there's the matchups. Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ mighty o-line vs. a defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry [26th in the NFL] and 130 yards per game [22nd in the NFL]. There's the best defense in the league vs. an offense that’s scored seven touchdowns in its last five games. There's A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. the NFL’s 20th-ranked pass defense. There's Jalen Hurts and Co. vs. a defense that allowed 28 points per game against winning teams. This one is simple. The Rams are good. The Eagles are better. Much better.

Eagles 29, Rams 19

Dave Zangaro (11-7)

The Eagles got to the divisional round with a 22-10 win over the Packers last week and their defense continues to be incredible under Vic Fangio this season. This Rams offense has some firepower with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua but I have full trust in Fangio’s defense. They were able to slow down the Rams’ offense in Week 12 in LA and now they get to play them in winter conditions outside in a raucous atmosphere at the Linc. Last week, the Rams’ sacked Sam Darnold nine times but they won’t be able to do that against the Eagles’ offensive line. Saquon Barkley might not rush for 255 like he did the first time these two teams faced off but I expect him to have another big game behind the Eagles’ offensive line. And the Eagles also have an advantage with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against LA’s corners.

The real reason I’m picking the Eagles is because of how they imposed their will against the Rams last time. They humbled them. And as much as the Rams won’t want there to be a repeat of that, I’m not sure they have the capability to stop it. The Eagles are the more physical team and in a game outside in January, that goes a long way. Then you add in the fact that the Rams are playing on a short week after an emotional win in the wild-card round and I think they’re going to run out of gas. The Eagles move on to the NFC Championship Game.

Eagles 31, Rams 20

Barrett Brooks (14-4)

On to the second round and the Eagles are playing a very confident Rams team. They beat a 14-win Vikings team that just played for the first seed in the playoffs but lost to the Lions! I see the confidence level in the Philly fanbase because of the Week 12 victory in Los Angeles. I am also feeling very confident. The reason being three very winnable areas that favor the Birds:

1. The Eagles have the better roster. I truly believe, on paper, there is not a better constructed team in the NFL. I love the matchup of our defense led by Vic Fangio, who will construct a better game plan against the Sean McVay offense. I also believe that Kellen Moore's offense will dominate the Rams’ defense.

2. The Eagles will dominate the trenches. The Birds have the biggest line in the NFL. The Rams’ defense is built to be fast and penetrate gaps. I think the laws of physics will control the line of scrimmage. There will be double teams with 700 pounds of OL on the smaller defenders of the Rams. This will take a toll during the game .

3. The elements, as of right now should, be a huge factor in the game. The Rams play indoors and are used to sunny California's weather. The Expectation for Sunday is said to be cold and snowy. I think this is a definite advantage for the EAGLES. I love the playoffs and I have more confidence this year than in 2017, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. I think this should be a lopsided game.

Eagles 31, Rams 17

Mike Mulhern (13-5)

A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford’s late season success with the Rams. He’s 19-3 in December, January, and February since joining Los Angeles. He did the bulk of the heavy lifting in the 2021 season, going 9-1 on the way to a Super Bowl title. That defense had perennial All-Pros Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey. Stafford was also throwing to a version of Cooper Kupp that nearly set the NFL’s single-season receiving record. Simply put, this Rams team ain’t that Rams team. This year’s team won 10 games and watched Sam Darnold remember that he’s Sam Darnold in the Wild Card round. Sure, they’re dangerous, but as the Eagles showed just a few weeks ago, there is a significant gap between the two teams.

Every backup quarterback turned analyst on earth has spent this season disparaging the play of Jalen Hurts and it really ratcheted up this week. The bottom line is he doesn’t turn the ball over and he wins games. Since the bye week, Hurts has accounted for 28 touchdowns and just two turnovers. He’s won all 11 games he’s started and finished. That’s all that matters this time of year. When you have the number one defense and number rushing attack, your quarterback should play it safe. If they have to go to Detroit next week, that might be a different story. But for now, stick to the script and advance.

Eagles 27, Rams 17

