Eagles vs. Rams playoffs: What to expect in divisional round matchup

Another week, another rematch.

Seven days after beating the Packers for the second time this year, the Eagles have a rematch with the Rams in the NFC conference semifinal round.

The Rams advanced to the second round of the NFC playoff bracket with a 27-9 win over the Vikings Monday night. The game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz, instead of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., because of fires in the L.A. area.

Eagles-Rams kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles beat the Rams 37-20 in late November at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams went 10-7 and won the NFC South, earning the No. 4 seed as the division winner with the 4th-best record.

Saquon Barkley rushed for a franchise-record 255 yards with two touchdowns in the first meeting, A.J. Brown had 109 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles outgained the Rams by 191 yards (481-290).

For the Rams, Matt Stafford passed for 243 yards with touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp and Robinson. Puka Nacua had 9-for-117 and Kyren Williams rushed for 72 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

This is the Rams’ sixth trip to the playoffs in eight years under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium after the 2021 season.

For the second week in a row, the Eagles will be facing one of the LaFleur brothers. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s younger brother is Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The Eagles and Rams have met three times in the postseason. In 1949, the Eagles beat the Rams 14-0 at L.A. Coliseum to win their second straight NFL Championship. In 1989, the Rams upset the Eagles 21-7 in a wild-card game at the Vet. And in 2001, the Rams beat the Eagles 29-24 at TWA Stadium in St. Louis in the NFC Championship Game.

It’s a tough ask for a West Coast team to play on a Monday night, get back to L.A. Tuesday morning, then travel to Philadelphia on Saturday for a game on Sunday. But the Rams are 17-9 playing in EST in seven years under McVay.

The Eagles are 24-20-1 all-time vs. the Rams but 15-5 since 1986 and 2-0 under Nick Sirianni.

The Rams are 10-17 all-time in road playoff games, including 3-2 under McVay. They’re 2-1 under McVay in the conference semifinal round, beating the Cowboys in 2018 in L.A., losing to the Packers in 2020 at Lambeau and beating the Bucs in Tampa in 2021.

The Eagles are 6-0 in franchise history in home games in the conference semifinal round, beating the Vikings in 1980, Falcons in 2002, Packers in 2003, Vikings in 2004, Falcons in 2017 and Giants in 2022. Including road games they’re 9-7.

The Rams are 12-9 in the conference semifinal round but 4-7 on the road, with those four wins coming in Dallas in 1976 and 1979, vs. the Giants in 1989 and in Tampa last year.

The Rams opened this season 1-4 and 5-6 before reeling off five straight wins, then losing the season finale at home vs. Seattle while resting most of their starters.

Stafford is 4-3 in his career vs. the Eagles - 4-1 with the Lions, 0-2 with the Rams - with 14 touchdowns and one interception - that was in 2012 by Nnamdi Asomugha.

Stafford has no shortage of weapons. Williams ran for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns with a 4.1 average, Nakua caught 79 passes for 990 yards in 11 games and Cupp was 67-for-710 with six TDs in 12 games.

The Rams finished 15th in the NFL with 331 yards per game and 20th with 21.6 points per game and 26th defensively with 353 yards allowed and 17th with 22.7 points allowed.

On Monday night in Glendale, the Rams only netted 292 yards of offense, but their defense recorded nine sacks - tying the NFL postseason record - along with 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and two takeaways.