Can the Eagles slow down the Giants' top-ranked pass rush?

Remember how the Eagles’ pass rush was so devastating in 2022 because you never knew where the pressure was coming from?

It could be Brandon Graham. Could be Josh Sweat. Could be Javon Hargrave or Haason Reddick.

The 2022 Eagles remain the only team in NFL history that had four guys with double-digit sacks. And a fifth - Fletcher Cox - with seven. That team also happened to go 14-3 with the No. 2 defense in the league and went to the Super Bowl.

Fast forward to the 2024 Giants.

They’re not going to the Super Bowl, but they do lead the league with 26 sacks, and they’re sacking quarterbacks on an astounding 14.1 percent of their pass plays. Over a full year, that would be the highest by any NFL team since the Vikings’ 14.6 percent sack rate back in 1989 with Chris Doleman and Keith Millard.

They’re the only NFL team that already has four guys with at least three sacks – edge Brian Burns, interior lineman Dexter Lawrence, rotational edge Azeez Ojulari and safety Jason Pinnock. (The Eagles have nobody with three sacks, for what it’s worth).

Slowing down that pass rush with a short-handed offensive line will be the Eagles’ biggest challenge Sunday when they face the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“It's a very talented, well-coached group,” Landon Dickerson said. “Got a lot of veteran experience and really good players. It’s the NFL. Teams always have really good players, but at the same time, when you play against teams that have good players across the board that can impact a lot of game planning stuff. You just have to work around it.”

Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, already has seven sacks, only half a sack off his career high and 7th-most ever by a defensive tackle through six games. Burns, in his first year with the Giants after spending five seasons in Carolina, has three sacks off the edge. Ojulari already has more sacks than all last year, and Pinnock has the 2nd-most sacks among defensive backs so far.

The Giants’ 26 sacks are their most through six games since 1985 and the days of Lawrence Taylor, Leonard Marshall and George Martin.

“They're dynamic in what they do creating a lot of pressure,” Lane Johnson said., “Brian Burns is one of the best pass rushers in league. Great spin move, obviously started out in Carolina but playing great this year. And Ojulari had a big week last week. Obviously Dexter, I think he's probably having his best season. So lots of eyes on him.”

The Eagles are 22nd in the NFL protecting the quarterback, allowing sacks on 8.9 percent of pass plays. A lot of that is on Jalen Hurts for holding onto the ball too long at times, but whatever the cause it’s too high.

And the Eagles will go up to East Rutherford Sunday with Fred Johnson making his first start at left tackle since 2021 in place of Jordan Mailata.

“It's next man up,” Dickerson said. “I miss Jordan. When he was there we built a good relationship but I also (have) a good relationship with Fred. Fred is a very large human, very athletic guy, gifted guy. So I'm excited to see what he can do.

“He stepped in in camp, in the New Orleans game (at right tackle). He goes out, he executes at a high level and he knows that no matter who's in there whether it's Jordan, Fred or whoever it may be, there's a level of execution that we expect to be at.”

Safe to say if the Eagles can control the Giants’ pass rush they’ll have a very good chance to win and find their way to 4-2.

If not? Could be a very long day for an offense that’s averaging just 18 points in its last four games.

The Eagles are 1-3 under Nick Sirianni vs. the Giants at MetLife after winning 15 of their previous 20.

“It starts with their front seven,” Hurts said. “Ninety-seven (Lawrence) is a force in the middle, always has been since I've been here, since he's been there. And the new addition they have out wide (Burns). All of them are playing well, 51, 93 (Ojulari, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches), all of them are playing well.

“So we just have to do a good job of keeping it firm, keeping things as neutral as possible up front. And really just attacking the line of scrimmage, taking over the trenches.”

