Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season

The Eagles (13-3) will host the New York Giants (3-13) in the regular season finale at the Linc on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (9-7)

These late-season meaningless games are kind of a bummer after 16 weeks of intensity with everything to play for. But at least we'll get to see a bunch of young guys play who don’t usually get onto the field in the regular season, so even though a meaningless game on a cold January Sunday isn’t ideal, it’s a lot worse when you don’t have the postseason coming up next. I’m not sure how you predict a game like this, but I figure whoever the Eagles put out there will be better than whoever the Giants put out there. And a win would give the Eagles 14 wins and tie the franchise record set just two years ago, so there’s that. And any opportunity to see Tanner McKee play is welcome, although things might not come quite so easily playing with a cast of backups. But ultimately all that matters is getting some much-needed rest for the starters and getting to next weekend as healthy as possible.

Eagles 27, Giants 20

Dave Zangaro (10-6)

I don’t know. Everyone understands the Eagles are going to rest most of their starters but they’re still favored in this game, which probably speaks to just how bad the Giants are this year. Can the Eagles beat the Giants with their backups? Probably. This has a chance to be a close game and I’m really looking forward to watching some extended snaps for third-stringer Tanner McKee. The funniest outcome in this game is that the Giants end up winning their second straight to completely ruin their positioning for the 2025 draft. Knowing what I know about the Giants, that seems like the right pick.

Giants 26, Eagles 24

Barrett Brooks (12-4)

The Giants are still in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Eagles are using this week as a rest week for some starters heading into the playoffs. I am looking at this game as college bowl game instead of the last game of an NFL season. Offensively, Tanner McKee will start the game and lead an offense that will probably feature the pass. I really want to see the chemistry between WR Johnny Wilson, WR Ainias Smith and possibly WR Jahan Dotson. They should play well together because they challenge the starting defense on scout team every week.

Defensively, things should be the same. There will be a few starters playing on defense. Mainly younger players like CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, and DE Nolan Smith will play. I will have my eye on LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and DT Moro Ojomo.

The Eagles should win because the Giants are trying to lose on purpose. Even with barely any starters playing in this game, the Birds are a far better team than the Giants.

Eagles 24, Giants 10

Mike Mulhern (12-4)

In an alternate timeline where DeVonta Smith catches that 3rd down pass against the Commanders, the Eagles are still alive for the top seed and are playing their starters Sunday against the Giants. Saquon Barkley would’ve raced past Eric Dickerson’s record against his former team. We’d be scoreboard watching like crazy, seeing if the strength of victory tiebreaker against the Vikings would end up in the Eagles’ favor, all while hoping Minnesota could beat the Lions. Instead, we get backups against the Giants.

This scenario does at least offer Tanner McKee as a storyline. As Jordan Mailata said following the win over the Cowboys, “the secret’s out” on the Eagles second-year signal caller. Two touchdowns in four passes in his first NFL action was impressive. He won’t have that same level of talent around him on offense this week, but I expect McKee to air it out. It would behoove the Giants to lose this week and preserve a top-five pick in April’s draft. They likely blew their chance at the top spot with a win last week against the Colts, and now could drop as low as 9th with another win. But players aren’t going to tank and they should have the best ones on the field, led by rookie wideout Malik Nabers. I think he’ll feast on the Eagles backup secondary. Rest up, hurt the Giants draft pick in the process, and get ready for the playoffs.

Giants 23, Eagles 20

