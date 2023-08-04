Bradberry, Dean miss Eagles' practice with minor injuries

Eagles starters Nakobe Dean and James Bradberry, who both got hurt at practice Thursday, missed practice on Friday.

Although neither injury is considered serious, Dean and Bradberry were both on the field watching practice from the sideline on Friday morning.

Dean is listed as day to day with an ankle injury and Bradberry is day to day with a groin injury.

Dean, a second-year linebacker and first-time starter, left practice early Thursday and Bradberry, a 2nd-team all-pro cornerback last year, left near the end of practice. Both were checked out in the trainer’s tent and returned to the sideline but did not return to practice.

Bradberry, who turned 30 Friday, has been a very durable player in his career, missing just two games over the last six seasons. He has 18 career interceptions, including three last year in his first year with the Eagles. He signed a three-year, $38 million contract in March to stay with the Eagles.

Bradberry has been having an outstanding training camp, but even a veteran like him needs as much practice time possible since the Eagles have a new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai and a new secondary coach in D.K. McDonald.

But practice time is much more of an issue for the 22-year-old Dean, who played only 34 defensive snaps last year as a rookie 3rd-round pick out of Georgia. Dean moved into the starting lineup with the departures of last year’s starting linebackers, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and has been getting reps alongside both Nick Morrow and Christian Ellis.

The Eagles have a walkthrough scheduled for Saturday and practice at the Linc on Sunday. After a day off Monday, they return to the NovaCare Complex for their first series of three consecutive practices next Tuesday through Thursday. The preseason opener vs. the Ravens is a week from Saturday in Baltimore.

Derek Barnett (knee), Avonte Maddox (toe) and Haason Reddick (groin) all remain limited. Barnett and Maddox are still recovering from surgery — Barnett last September and Maddox in February. Reddick got hurt training before camp began.

Wide receiver Deon Cain (ankle), the USFL Championship Game MVP, missed his third straight practice. He got hurt at practice on July 30.

Wide receiver Devon Allen remains on the Non-Football Injury List and continues to rehab with trainers on a side field.

