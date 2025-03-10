Eagles trading Kenny Pickett to Browns for pick and QB

The Eagles are trading Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday.

In the trade, the Eagles are getting back a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the trade.

Pickett, 26, spent just one season with the Eagles, who traded to acquire him last March. The Eagles got Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick for a 2024 third-round pick a year ago.

The Eagles will save $2.6 million in cap space by trading Pickett, according to OverTheCap. Pickett is entering the final year of his rookie contract as a first-round pick.

In his one season with the Eagles, Pickett played in five games and started one (a win over the Cowboys in Week 17). He completed 59.5% of his passes for 291 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. With the Eagles up big in Super Bowl LIX, Pickett got a chance to finish the game.

The Eagles will now have Tanner McKee and Thompson-Robinson in their quarterback room behind starter and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Thompson-Robinson was a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in 2023 and has some NFL experience, although it hasn’t gone very well. He has played in 15 games with 5 starts. He has completed 52.6% of his passes with 1 touchdown and 10 interceptions in his career.

While McKee doesn’t have nearly as much experience as Thompson-Robinson, the 2023 sixth-round pick was very impressive when given the chance to play in 2024. McKee in just two games completed 66.7% of his passes for 323 yards with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ draft picks in 2025 after the trade:

Round 1-32 (own pick)

Round 2-64 (own pick)

Round 3-96

Round 4 (from Lions)

Round 5 (from Browns)

Round 5 (from Texans)

Round 5 (from Commanders)

Round 5 (own pick)

