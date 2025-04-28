Eagles to celebrate Super Bowl win with President Donald Trump at White House

The Super Bowl champs are headed to Washington.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, April 28, 2025. The afternoon ceremony is expected to be ceremonial and following a tradition followed by presidents for decades.

This will be the team's first visit to the White House for the traditional championship visit, since the plans after the Birds won in 2018 were scrapped due to concerns over players not wanting to visit Trump amid his administration's policies at the time.

"April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said back in March. "I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent. We want to correct the record. We sent an invitation they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28."

The visit is expected to happen around 4 p.m.

The visit is not mandatory for players. An exact guest list for the 2025 visit with the two-term Republican president wasn't clear as of Monday morning.

Asked last week if he would be there, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts was noncommittal, dodging the question. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley seems like a more sure bet to be there after spending time with the president at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend.

Stay tuned with NBC10 News throughout Monday for updates on the Birds visit to the White House.