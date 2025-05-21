Eagles to be featured on in-season NFC East Hard Knocks in 2025

The Eagles have never been on HBO’s Hard Knocks but that will change this season.

While the traditional training camp version of the behind-the-scenes show will follow the Buffalo Bills, the in-season version this year will feature the NFC East. So the Eagles, Commanders, Cowboys and Giants will take center stage.

The in-season Hard Knocks will debut on HBO and HBO Max in December.

This is just the second year that Hard Knocks has followed a division in the season. Last year, the AFC North — Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Browns — was featured.

There should be plenty of intriguing storylines in the division this year in the NFC East. Among them will be the Eagles’ quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles have a Week 9 bye week but come out of that with games against the Packers, Lions, Cowboys and Bears in November. Their opponents in December are the Chargers, Raiders, Commanders and Bills before finishing off the regular season at home against the Commanders in Week 18.