When the Eagles Super Bowl parade winds down and the confetti settles, you'll probably want to stick around in Philadelphia for all the afterparties on Friday.

Here's a list of bars and restaurants that are keeping the party going even after the parade is done (We also included some spots where you can watch the parade indoors on TV for those who might want to skip the crowds):

Craft Hall

📍 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia



Craft Hall is "celebrating big" and hosting a family-friendly Eagles Super Bowl parade watch party from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., featuring plenty of festivities all day. Watch the parade on the big screens, then stick around for games, Eagles look-alike contests, food and drink specials, and more.

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

📍 1913 Sansom St., Philadelphia



Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse will open early for parade-goers at 10:30 a.m., offering a full menu of beer, drinks, and food. After the parade, specials will be available from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

P. J. Clarke’s At The Curtis

📍 601 Walnut St., Philadelphia



PJ Clarke's at the Curtis will be open all day from 11:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. After having one of their largest days for Super Bowl Sunday, they continue the Eagles party with a happy hour special after the parade from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McGillin's Olde Ale House

📍 1310 Drury St., Philadelphia



"GREEN beer & GREEN cheer!" McGillin's Olde Ale House, Philadelphia's oldest bar, will open up at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Eagles all day long.

Wicked Wolf

📍 1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia



Celebrate the Super Bowl champs at Wicked Wolf all day and night. If you want to start your parade celebrations early, doors open at 10 a.m.

Evil Genius Beer Company

📍 1727 N Front St., Philadelphia



Fishtown's Evil Genius is hosting a parade afterparty with the very last chance for the exclusive Fly Like an Eagle Mango Wooder Ice IPA in 32-ounce crowlers, Eagles-inspired merch, a DJ from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. and happy hour from noon to 7 p.m. with $2 off all appetizers and $5 select drafts.

Yards Brewing Company

📍 500 Spring Garden, Philadelphia



In celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, Northern Liberties' Yards Brewing Company has announced a new Philadelphia-inspired beer.



Yards is also hosting a post-Eagles' parade happy hour party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $6 select drafts, $8 wine and cocktails, and various food specials, including cheesesteak egg rolls and Philly Wing Pounders.

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

📍 212 Walnut St., 2nd floor, Philadelphia



Positano Coast is set to debut its new Forever Green with Stateside Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Lime, Prosecco, and Mint, and it will be available through the weekend.

Barstool Sansom Street

📍 1213 Sansom St., Philadelphia



Philadelphia lifestyle influencer Bran Flakezz is hosting a post-parade celebration at Barstool. The party starts at 4 p.m., and Brian invites everyone to wear "anything and everything" Eagles and cheetah print.

Rosy's Taco Bar

📍 2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia



Rosy's Taco Bar is opening up around 11 a.m. to kick off their own Eagles Super Bowl parade festivities. The taco hotspot is showing its Eagles pride with $5 green margaritas, drink specials, and takeout beer.