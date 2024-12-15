Live updates: It's a Week 15 Battle of PA with Eagles-Steelers

What to Know
- The Eagles (11-2) host the Steelers (10-3) in a battle of Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
- The Eagles are on a nine-game winning streak. A win today secures the longest winning streak in franchise history.
- Jalen Hurts vs. the top takeaway defense in the NFL and Lane Johnson vs. T.J. Watt highlight key matchups to watch.
- Jake Elliott isn't having a good season but the Eagles' kicker is still feeling confident as the playoffs approach.
- Eagles Pregame Live begins 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC Sports app, with Postgame Live airing immediately when the game goes final.
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles go for a franchise-best 10-game winning streak Sunday against the Steelers.