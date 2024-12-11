When is Eagles-Steelers? How to watch the Birds go for 10th straight win

This edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania will be of the heavyweight variety.

The 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field in NFL Week 15 for an in-state showdown.

The Birds have won nine straight games and are officially headed to the playoffs for a fourth time in as many seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni. But it's not exactly all sunshine and rainbows in South Philly at the moment.

The Eagles barely squeaked past the lowly Carolina Panthers at home in Week 14, with quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing for just 83 net passing yards in a 22-16 victory. Star wideout A.J. Brown then made headlines with his postgame comments on the team's struggling passing attack before team legend Brandon Graham made eye-opening comments about Brown's relationship with Hurts. Graham later apologized for those comments, saying he made assumptions about the relationship.

Barrett Brooks breaks down two examples of the Eagles' struggling passing game in Week 14 against the Panthers.

The Eagles are dealing with some drama ahead of a tough matchup against the surprise Steelers. Mike Tomlin's team is 6-1 with Russell Wilson under center, most recently defeating the AFC West rival Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 on the road.

So, will the Steelers add to the Eagles' frustrations by handing them their first loss since September? Or will the Birds move past the drama and extend their winning streak with yet another signature victory?

Here's how to watch Eagles-Steelers:

When is the Eagles vs. Steelers game?

The Eagles and Steelers will battle on Sunday, Dec. 15.

What time is the Eagles vs. Steelers game?

Kickoff from the Linc is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Steelers game?

The NBC10 forecast for Sunday shows overcast with a 50% chance of rain in Philly. There's a high of 50 degrees and a low of 42, along with projected winds of 10 to 15 mph.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Steelers game on?

Eagles-Steelers will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Steelers game live

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank discuss Nick Sirianni's appearance on WIP to address the drama between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown stemming from Brandon Graham's recent comments.

How to watch Eagles-Steelers coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Then, head over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Steelers ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live." NBC10 will have more postgame coverage with "Eagles Gameday Final" following the "NBC10 News at 11."

What is the Philadelphia Eagles' schedule?

Three of the Birds' final four games will be played at the Linc. Here's a look at their remaining schedule: