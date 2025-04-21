Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
A.J. Brown

‘Bring back my car': AJ Brown gives thief chance to avoid charges

A.J. Brown offers deal to whoever stole his car early on Monday, April 21, 2025: 'bring back my car and I won’t press charges'

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown is "always open" to striking a deal with whoever stole his car.

Brown posted to his Instagram Stories and X on Monday, April 21, 2025, to ask whoever stole his car to return it before he would press charges:

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Dear Philly - to whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you…. Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be," Brown wrote on X. "Take it or leave it my guy."

AJ Brown tweet
@1kalwaysopen_
@1kalwaysopen_
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Come on man, you stole my whip last night," Brown said on his Instagram Story.

Brown said the thief arrived at 3:42 a.m. and had the car stolen by 3:45 a.m. "Your smooth with it dog... your fast on your feet."

"I'm gonna show you how fast I am on my feet," Brown quipped.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Apr 13

WATCH ‘Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge'

Eagles news 13 mins ago

Eagles lock up Pro Bowl center on 4-year mega extension

"If I find you... it's going to be what it's going to be," Brown said, while threatening to show up in the interrogation room once the thief is caught.

Brown said he knew where the car was "right now," but didn't offer how he knew that.

Though Brown shouted out Philly, the theft didn't happen in the city, Philadelphia police told NBC10.

Brown -- who according to a feature on SJMag lives somewhere in South Jersey -- didn't reveal what car was stolen or where it was taken from.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

A.J. BrownPhiladelphia Eagles
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us