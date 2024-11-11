Eagles snap counts: Jalyx Hunt sees significant time vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Coming into Sunday’s game in North Texas, rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt had played a total of just 17 defensive snaps all season.

He more than doubled his season total in one game.

Hunt played 25 defensive snaps against the Cowboys and many of them came before the Eagles began to pull their starters in the fourth quarter of their 34-6 win at AT&T Stadium.

Hunt even saw the field on Sunday before Bryce Huff, who is still dealing with a wrist injury that has limited the big-money free agent acquisition.

Here’s how the edge rusher snaps shook out: Josh Sweat 37 snaps (62%), Hunt 25 (42%), Brandon Graham 22 (37%), Nolan Smith 22 (37%), Huff 12 snaps (20%).

Obviously, the Eagles pulled their starters and veterans late in Sunday’s game but Hunt’s expanded role wasn't simply because of that. On Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Huff’s role going forward and brought up Hunt on his own.

“I think all four of those guys have done a nice job,” Sirianni said. “Then we'll see Jalyx getting into the mix as well. I think he's been doing a good job at practice to be able to go.”

It’ll be worth monitoring the usage of Hunt and Huff the rest of the season. There’s a chance that Hunt will continue to be a part of the rotation if he’s giving the Eagles some juice. He did against the Cowboys when he had a good rush that turned into a batted pass that was nearly picked off by Nakobe Dean.

Other defensive notes

• Veteran cornerback Darius Slay played 24 of 60 defensive snaps after suffering an ankle injury on the third play of the game when he broke up a pass. Slay was in and out of the lineup as Isaiah Rodgers (36 snaps) continued to replace him. Slay has been solid when healthy this season but he has dealt with knee, groin and now an ankle injury. Slay had his ankle wrapped after the game and said he’d be fine but it’s a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game.

• No defensive players played all 60 snaps but C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the closest. He played 57 of 60, followed by Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Reed Blankenship, who each played 52.

• Mitchell and DeJean played well in their 52 snaps. They each gave up just 2 receptions on a total of 9 targets, according to NFL NextGen Stats.

• At linebacker, Zack Baun played 51 snaps (85%), while Nakobe Dean played 44 (73%). Baun filled up the stat sheet with 8 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 TFL and 1 fumble recovery.

• At defensive tackle, Jalen Carter led the way with 43 snaps (72%), followed by Moro Ojomo 27 snaps (45%), Milton Williams 27 snaps (45%), Jordan Davis 21 snaps (35%) and Thomas Booker 7 snaps (12%)

• The Eagles got a chance to empty their bench late so Oren Burks played 14 snaps, while Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. each got 8.

Offensive notes

• The Eagles were able to pull their starters early in the fourth quarter, which is a nice boost going into a Thursday Night Football game against the Commanders, who had to fight and claw in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

• The only starters who played all 68 offensive snaps were Fred Johnson and Mekhi Becton. Teams just don’t have enough backup offensive linemen on game day to rest everyone.

• Jalen Hurts, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson played 54 of 68 snaps, while Kenny Pickett, Tyler Steen, Nick Gates and Jack Driscoll played the remaining 14 snaps in the fourth quarter.

• Saquon Barkley had to play just 35 of 68 snaps and had just 15 touches. That’s important if you’ve been worried about his workload. Barkley had 78 yards on those touches. Kenny Gainwell played 22 snaps, while Will Shipley got 11.

• Dallas Goedert made his return after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury and caught a second-quarter touchdown. He led the way for the tight ends, playing 43 snaps but Grant Calcaterra was right behind him with 42 and Jack Stoll played 17.

• At wideout, A.J. Brown had a quiet 109-yard performance that featured another 40+ yard catch. He played 50 snaps, followed by DeVonta Smith (49), Jahan Dotson (30), Johnny Wilson (18) and Ainias Smith (18).

• After clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol in a week, Ben VanSumeren was active and played 5 snaps on offense and didn’t see the field on defense. He continues to be used in that lead blocker role.

