Eagles snap counts: Emptying the bench against the Cowboys

The Eagles absolutely pummeled the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 on Sunday to clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference.

After coming into the game with their backup quarterback, they had to finish it with their third-stringer and just kept on rolling.

By the end of the game, the deep reserves were playing. All 48 active Eagles got into Sunday’s game.

Offensive notes

• The Eagles played 65 offensive snaps against the Cowboys. LT Jordan Mailata and C Cam Jurgens played all 65.

• Kenny Pickett started the game at quarterback for the concussed Jalen Hurts and played 44 snaps (68%) before taking a couple hits to his injured ribs and leaving the game in the third quarter. Tanner McKee played the final 21 snaps. Both Pickett and McKee played well against the Cowboys.

• Saquon Barkley played 49 of 65 snaps and had 31 carries for 167 yards, going over 2,000 for the season. Barkley is in striking distance of Eric Dickerson’s all-time record entering Week 18 but the Eagles could use the rest. Kenny Gainwell played 15 snaps (23%) and Tyrion Davis-Price played 5 snaps. This was the first game-action for Davis-Price as an Eagle; he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

• A.J. Brown led the way for receivers with 59 snaps, followed by DeVonta Smith (52), Jahan Dotson (30), Johnny Wilson (20) and Ainias Smith (5). These were Smith’s first offensive snaps since the Rams game.

• Dallas Goedert missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury and is eligible to come off IR in Week 18 if the Eagles want him to play in that game. If not, it seems like he’ll be ready for the playoffs. On Sunday, Grant Calcaterra played 52 snaps, followed by C.J. Uzomah (23) and E.J. Jenkins (11). Calcaterra had just one catch but it was a spectacular 34-yard grab at a crucial moment in the first half.

• On the OL, Mailata and Jurgens played 65 snaps, followed by Lane Johnson 59, Mekhi Becton 52, Tyler Steen 16, Fred Johnson 7 and Jack Driscoll 5.

Defensive notes

• The Eagles played 62 defensive snaps on Sunday against the Cowboys but nobody played more than 82% of them. Leading the way was Oren Burks, who got the start in place of Nakobe Dean (abdomen) and played 51 snaps. He had a forced fumble in this game. Zack Baun wore the green dot and played 49 snaps and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. played 23 and had half a sack.

• At safety, Reed Blankenship played 49 snaps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson played 47. Both suffered injuries but Blankenship returned and CJGJ seemed to be fine after the game. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions and now has six on the season. It’s worth noting that Avonte Maddox was the next guy up at safety in this game and played 18 snaps. It appears he’ll be the top backup at safety entering the playoffs. Tristin McCollum played 13 snaps and Sydney Brown played 10.

• At corner, Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay each played 49 snaps and Slay avoided getting banged up in this one. Isaiah Rodgers got 14 snaps, Kelee Ringo 10 and Eli Ricks 3. Those were the first defensive snaps all season for Ricks.

• Nolan Smith led the edge rushers with 40 snaps, followed by Josh Sweat 37, Jalyx Hunt 30 and Bryce Huff 14. Huff returned after missing five games and suffered a shoulder injury but was able to come back in the game.

• At DT, Jalen Carter played 44 of 62 snaps (71%) and will likely get some much-needed rest next week. Moro Ojomo played 33 snaps, followed by Milton Williams 29, Thomas Booker 16 and Jordan Davis 15.

