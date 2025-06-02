Eagles sign OL who impressed them at rookie camp

The Eagles have signed rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who was at the NovaCare Complex during rookie minicamp on a tryout earlier this spring.

Tate, 22, was a four-year starter (37 starts) at Clemson. Tate mostly played left guard but has some experience at tackle as well.

Tate (6-5, 321) is the second tryout player from rookie camp to earn a contract with the Eagles this offseason, joining wide receiver Giles Jackson from Washington.

It’s very possible that Tate would have been drafted if not for some medical concerns. Tate missed time in each of the last three seasons with knee injuries and needed reconstructive surgery on his MCL and MPFL after the 2024 season. Tate elected to wait until after the season to have surgery.

Here’s his explanation from Tigernet.com:

“I hurt my MCL and MPFL. I had to get a reconstruction in my MPFL and MCL. I hurt it against Georgia, and it’s about a four month recovery, four to five month recovery. I plan to be limited during the OTA spring period and then ready to go by (training) camp. I wanted to play for my guys. I wanted to finish the season. I feel like I gave us the best chance to be successful on the field, and I wanted to do whatever I could to be on the field with my guys, knowing that I’d be sacrificing this part of my life. But it was worth it to me. I’m glad I made that decision. We had a great year.”

Because of his late surgery, Tate was unable to participate in any of the pre-draft testing, leaving an incomplete evaluation.

Even with the injury concerns, TheAthletic’s Dane Brugler projected Tate to be a seventh-round pick and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Tate to go in the sixth round.

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Tate:

“A four-year starter with good size and strength, Tate’s injuries over the last three years have stolen some shine from his play. He’s better in pass protection than he is as a run blocker. He plays with elevated pads that rob him of drive power, but he can play on the move and has a good feel for angles to execute in space. He’s technically sound in pass pro with a sturdy base, a crisp punch and the ability to keep rushers in front of him, but he has occasional issues with long twists and blitzers. There is some favorable tape for Tate, but his injury history makes projecting his pro potential a bit murky.”

Tate is now the Eagles’ fifth rookie offensive lineman on the roster. He joins Day 3 picks Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams as well as fellow UDFA Hollin Pierce.