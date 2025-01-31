Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles to host Super Bowl send off party at the Linc. Here's how to get tickets

The Eagles send off party will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Financial Field

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling all Philadelphia Eagles fans!

Before the Birds take flight for the Super Bowl, the team is set host a special send off party and you're invited.

The celebration will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Financial Field, featuring special performances by the Eagles Cheerleaders, the drumline, and Philadelphia's own DJ Diamond Kuts. 

You will not want to miss the chance to be amongst other Birds fanatics and hear from some of the players and coaches just before the team fly off to New Orleans.

Event organizers say tickets are $10, and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

It's important to note that tickets are limited so you are going to want to swoop in and grab yours quickly. A maximum of six tickets are allowed per account. Visit www.philadelphiaeagles.com to purchase your tickets today.

Parking for the send off party is free in K lot and M lot. Drivers can start parking at 8:30 a.m.

In the days leading up to the big game, NBC10, Telemundo 62, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC10 Philadelphia News streaming channel will have extensive pregame coverage, specials and previews to get Eagles fans ready.

Check out our full schedule here.

Philadelphia EaglesSuper BowlEaglesLincoln Financial Field
