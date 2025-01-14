Eagles bring back familiar face to practice squad after Nakobe Dean injury

In the wake of Nakobe Dean’s season-ending injury, the Eagles signed veteran linebacker Nicholas Morrow to their practice squad amid a flurry of moves.

Morrow, 29, spent the 2023 season with the Eagles as their starting middle linebacker and green dot for much of the year and is now back for some added depth.

Here's a complete list of the Eagles' transactions on Tuesday:

• Nakobe Dean put on Injured Reserve

• LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Elijah Cooks signed to practice squad

• Parris Campbell signed from practice squad to 53-man roster

• WR Joseph Ngata released from practice squad

Morrow played in 15 games with 12 starts for the Eagles last season after starting 17 games for the Bears in 2022. It wasn’t a particularly good year for Morrow or for the Eagles' defense but Morrow has 105 games and 58 starts under his belt during his NFL career.

There’s no doubt that the Eagles will miss Dean, who suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Packers and faces a lengthy recovery that could keep him out for part of the 2025 season too.

With Dean’s injury, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Tuesday talked about spitting up the reps between veteran Oren Burks and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. next to All-Pro Zack Baun in the Eagles’ defense.

The addition of Morrow appears to be more about depth and special teams ability. Morrow this season played in 11 games for the Buffalo Bills and most of his work came on special teams. He played 182 special teams snaps this year. Morrow spent the first 13 weeks with the Bills, was released, signed, and then released again. He has been a free agent since getting cut on Jan. 3.

In 2023, when he was mostly a starter for the Eagles, Morrow still played 116 special teams snaps for Michael Clay.

So if Burks and Trotter have to play more on defense in the divisional round game against the Packers, the Eagles could elevate Morrow to take some of their special teams snaps. The only other inside linebacker on the Eagles’ practice squad is Dallas Gant.

In the wild-card round, the Eagles elevated WR Campbell and FB Khari Blasingame from the practice squad to the game day roster. If the Eagles want Morrow on game day against the Rams, they will need to elevate him. With Campbell now on the 53-man roster that elevation spot is easier to find.

