Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson in concussion protocol

By Dave Zangaro

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson is not playing tonight in New England.

The sixth-round pick from Florida State is in the concussion protocol after the Eagles’ joint practice with the Patriots on Tuesday. 

Wilson, 23, has been having a really good training camp but has come back to Earth a bit in the last week. He had just 1 catch for 7 yards in the first preseason game against the Ravens last Friday. And then in the joint practice, he struggled to bring down passes in 1-on-1s.

The Eagles’ third receiver job is still very much up in the air. Parris Campbell (groin) finally returned to practice on Tuesday but missed significant time and no one else really grabbed it during his absence.

Obviously, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are sitting with the rest of the Eagles’ starters on Thursday night.

The starters at receivers on Thursday were John Ross, Jacob Harris and then Britain Covey. Of that group, Covey has been having a nice camp and might be in contention for the WR3 job or at least in the rotation there.

We’ll see how much time Wilson misses because he’s very much in the mix to earn some sort of role as a rookie.

The Eagles didn't play any of their starters on offense Thursday night, including Mekhi Becton, who has seemingly wrapped up the right guard spot. On defense, several possible starters played, including Bryce Huff, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Quinyon Mitchell, Devin White and Zack Baun.

