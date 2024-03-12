Braden Mann gets two-year deal following outstanding 2023 season

One of the few Eagles who was still playing well by the end of the season is coming back.

The Eagles re-signed punter Braden Mann, who broke every franchise punting record last year. The move was first reported by Adam Caplan of Birds 365.

It’s a two-year deal worth $4.2 million with incentives that could bring the total value to $5 million with $2.775 million, Caplan posted on social media.

After Arryn Siposs struggled the first two weeks of the season, the Eagles signed Mann in time for the Week 3 game in Tampa.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All Mann did in his 13 games in an Eagles uniform was set an Eagles record with a 43.9 net average and 49.8 gross average. Both previous records were set in 2018 by Cameron Johnston. Mann ranked fifth in the NFL in net average and seventh in gross average.

Over the last 11 weeks of the season, Mann averaged 50.8 yards per punt, 3rd-highest in the league during that span behind Ryan Stonehouse (54.0) and Bryan Anger (51.5).

Mann had spent his first three seasons with the Jets, averaging 45.4 yards per punt with a net average of 39.3. The 43.9 and 49.8 were both career highs.

What made Mann’s performance particularly impressive was that he was often kicking in poor weather conditions in outdoor stadiums late in the season. All the punters ranked ahead of him in net average in 2023 either kicked in the south or in a dome.

After a little bit of a slow start, Mann averaged over 50 yards per punt in eight of the Eagles’ last 11 games, including the last three. He became the first punter in Eagles history to average over 50 yards in three straight games.

Siposs had been the Eagles’ punter since 2021. He replaced Johnston, who signed with the Texans after the 2020 season. Sipposs and Johnson are both from Australia. Mann is the first Eagles punter not from Australia since Donnie Jones from 2013 through 2017.

The Eagles haven’t had a Pro Bowl punter since 1972, when Bill Bradley made the Pro Bowl team. Bradley was a starting safety and had nine interceptions but also averaged 40.2 yards on 56 punts. They’ve never had a pure punter make a Pro Bowl team.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube