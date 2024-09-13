Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts engaged to longtime girlfriend Bryonna Burrows, per report

By Cherise Lynch

Football: NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Philadelphia, PA 1/29/2023 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164295 TK1)
Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has scored the ultimate touchdown!

The Philadelphia Eagles star got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Bryonna Burrows, according to Essence magazine.

Just a week ago, rumors swirled that the couple were engaged after Burrows was spotted wearing a massive rock on her ring finger during the Eagles-Packers season opener in Brazil.

In the exclusive interview with Essence, Hurts said he’d known for quite some time that she was something special.

The duo met while studying at the University of Alabama. They dated on and off since then but didn't go public with their relationship until 2023.

Since the couple has been seen together on the field and occasionally during events.

