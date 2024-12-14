Eagles Q&A: Cam Jurgens explains his love for buffalo wings

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week we chatted with starting center Cam Jurgens, who lists his favorite food as buffalo wings with ranch.

Me: That last part feels like a statement.

Jurgens: It shouldn’t be a statement. Midwest normal.

Landon Dickerson: It’s ranch down South. Blue cheese is disgusting.

Jurgens: I think East Coast is all about blue cheese. It disgusts me when I go to a restaurant and I have to specifically request ranch. I feel like everywhere else, they bring you ranch.

Me: Is that right? Up here, blue cheese is the default.

Dickerson: Blue cheese ain’t it. Has ranch been introduced up here.

Me: We have it.

Jurgens: Gotta ask for it.

Dickerson: It’s like sweet tea. They don’t really have true sweet tea up here.

Jurgens: Yeah, it’s sweet tea up here ain’t it?

Dickerson: No, it’s tea.

Me: It’s iced tea and then you’d have to ask for sugar. It’s not the default.

Dickerson: The problem is you can’t put sugar in the cold tea to make it sweet tea.

Me: Yeah, it won’t dissolve.

Dickerson: It’s gotta be made when it’s hot.

Jurgens: I hate sweet tea.

Dickerson: See, that’s just a Midwest thing.

Me: I think of ranch as a South thing. Is it a Midwest thing too?

Dickerson: I think it’s the rest of the country.

Jurgens: (Laughing) Yeah, I think.

Me: Are you just a straight buffalo wing guy or do you like any of the different flavors?

Jurgens: No. If they chargrill it, it’s even better.

Me: Are you a flat or drum guy?

Jurgens: Flat guy.

Me: Yeah, me too. They’re better. What’s your thought on the boneless wing?

Jurgens: If it’s breaded and it’s got a good crunch to it, I like it. Like Buffalo Wild Wings. But for the most part, not really.

Me: Have you always liked wings? Has that always been a go-to?

Jurgens: Always have. We have some bars around the area that we go to, they have wing nights.

Me: So like on discount?

Jurgens: Well, that’s the only time they serve them.

Me: Oh really?

Jurgens: Yeah, there’s this place in DeWitt (Nebraska). Go to DeWitt on Tuesday nights and Harbine (Nebraska) was Thursdays.

Me: And they only do them on those nights? Because around here they’ll call something wing night and it’s just a discount on wings but they have them all the time.

Jurgens: Back there, they have them those nights. Small town.

Me: I guess it’s like an event.

Jurgens: My brother goes to most Tuesday nights in DeWitt.

Me: Is it kind of like a nostalgic thing for you?

Jurgens: Oh yeah.

Note: After we stopped the Q&A, Jurgens told me about Dorothy Lynch, which is a Nebraska dressing/condiment staple. The website description: “The original, one-of-a-kind dressing and condiment that millions have come to love. Gluten free. No trans fat. Sweet and spicy, thick and creamy, the whole family will love the taste of Dorothy Lynch.”

