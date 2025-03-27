"Fly Eagles Fly" won't be the same without the Eagles Pep Band belting it out.

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on for the Pep Band that leads 70,000 or so Lincoln Financial Field fans in the Eagles fight song after every touchdown at home games, a source close to the Eagles organization told NBC10 on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The Eagles didn't release an official statement. But, NBC10 was told the team is making a movement toward a different gameday experience and that there was no ill will toward the band and grateful for the 28 years the pep band worked with the organization.

The Eagles Pep Band's page on the Eagles website remained live Thursday.

Who are the members of the Eagles Pep Band?

Frontman/tenor saxophonist Bobby Mansure started the Eagles Pep Band in 1996, according to the Eagles.

​Brian Saunders plays lead saxophone, Anthony "Skull" DiMeo plays banjo and guitar, and ​Bruce Mulford plucks the upright bass. In recent years, Elliot Garland has played guitar with the pep band.

The group is available to book for weddings, birthdays, corporate gatherings, fundraisers and other events, for a fee.

Did you know the Eagles Pep Band helped shape the version of 'Fly Eagles Fly' you know today?

Here's what the group's bio says of the history of the song that ends in "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" (for most people):

"Bobby Mansure.. introduced to the NFL this innovative entertainment concept consisting of four talented strolling musicians that could captivate and charm fans with a grassroots musical performing style," the band's bio says. "In 1995, working hand in hand with fellow Eagles Pep Band member Brian Saunders in Brian's studio, Saxtrax Production Studios, they created the now-famous Eagles fight song*. With their lyrics, arrangement, and vocals, 'Fly Eagles Fly' became immensely popular amongst the Eagles fan base as well as a coined phrase."

There was a previous version of a fight song called "The Eagles Victory Song" that was "written by Charles Borrelli & Roger Courtland and performed by a 200-member marching band," back in the 1950s, according to the Eagles website. That song was used to create the modern version we know today.

What's next for the Eagles Pep Band?

This is unclear.

Mansure told the Philadelphia Inquirer that it was a "glorious" run with the Birds and that they were walking away smiling.