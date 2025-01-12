Live updates: Hurts vs. Love highlights Eagles-Packers wild card matchup

What to Know So they meet again: After kicking off the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, the Eagles (No. 2 seed) host the Packers (No. 7 seed) at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild card round.

After missing the last two games of the season, Jalen Hurts on Friday cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play.

The pass rushers vs. Jordan Love, Lane Johnson vs. Rashan Gary, Cooper DeJean vs. Jayden Reed and more — here are some key matchups to watch.

A year ago, Nick Sirianni was waiting to see if he'd get fired. Now he's got the Eagles chasing another Super Bowl. How did he erase the memory of a historic collapse?

NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of coverage Sunday:

•Birds Huddle (3:00 p.m.)

•Eagles Pregame Live (3:30 p.m.)

•Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+ (Immediately after game goes final)

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Packers in the wild card round at Lincoln Financial Field.