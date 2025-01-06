The start of a Super Bowl run? How to watch Eagles' playoff opener vs. Packers

Four wins stand between the Philadelphia Eagles and a Super Bowl championship.

Following a franchise record-tying 14-win regular season, the Eagles enter the NFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. And the Birds will begin their chase for the Lombardi Trophy the same way they opened the 2024 campaign: with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Matt LeFleur's team is the No. 7 seed for the second straight postseason. Green Bay last year became the first No. 7 seed to win a game by blowing out the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers dropped their final two games of this season to finish 11-6, capped by a Week 18 loss to the lowly Chicago Bears that saw quarterback Jordan Love exit with an injury to his right hand and elbow and wideout Christian Watson go down with torn ACL. While Love said he felt good about his chances to play against Philadelphia, Green Bay won't have its deep threat in Watson.

The Eagles are also dealing with a little bit of quarterback uncertainty. Jalen Hurts has been sidelined since exiting Philadelphia's Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Hurts missed the last two weeks of practice and remains in concussion protocol.

The Eagles Pre/Postgame Live crew is fired up for what should be a fun quarterback matchup in the Wild Card round.

Nick Sirianni's team is seeking its second win over Green Bay. The Eagles took down the Packers 34-29 in a roller-coaster Week 1 game played on a slippery field in Brazil. Saquon Barkley racked 132 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in what was his Eagles debut, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 12 receptions, 203 yards and one score. Hurts completed 20 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, though he did throw two picks and lost a fumble.

The Eagles' No. 1 defense had an uneven showing against Green Bay. The Packers put up 29 points, 414 total yards and 163 rushing yards, but they were limited nine points off three turnovers and went a combined 4-for-12 on third and fourth downs. Love was also picked off by safety Reed Blankenship.

So, what's in store for Eagles-Packers Round 2? Here's how to watch the Birds' playoff opener:

When is the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game?

The Eagles and Packers will battle for a Divisional Round berth on Sunday, Jan. 12.

What time does the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game?

The NBC10 forecast for Sunday in Philly is mostly sunny skies with a high of 37 degrees, a low of 25 degrees and projected winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Matt LeFleur, the Packers head coach, spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game on?

Eagles-Packers will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch Eagles-Packers coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide Eagles-Packers coverage in the leadup to and following the playoff showdown. Here's the full TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Jan. 7

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6:30 p.m. -- "Mission 59 - Let's Fly" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, Jan. 8

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, Jan. 9

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Road to Victory" on NBC10

Sunday, Jan. 12

9:30 a.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10

3 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle: Game Day" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

3:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Following the Eagles-Packers game -- "Eagles Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Following Sunday Night Football and "NBC10 News at 11" -- "Eagles Gameday Final" on NBC10

Who will the winner of Eagles vs. Packers play next?

If the Eagles get past the Packers, Philadelphia will host a Divisional Round game against the second-lowest-seeded team remaining in the NFC playoff field.

Should Green Bay beat Philadelphia, the Packers will visit the top-seeded Detroit Lions.