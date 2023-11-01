Eagles open Cam Jurgens' practice window on busy day of roster moves

The Eagles opened the practice window for starting right guard Cam Jurgens Wednesday morning and also promoted Julio Jones from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Jurgens has been on Injured Reserve the last four weeks with a foot injury he suffered in the first Washington game. Players on IR must sit out at least four games before being eligible to return.

This move allows Jurgens to practice this week and gives the Eagles the flexibility to either activate him before the Dallas game Sunday or keep him on IR for up to 21 days while continuing to practice without counting against the 53.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday he’s hopeful Jurgens will be able to play Sunday. Sua Opeta has started the last four games at right guard in place of Jurgens, last year’s 2nd-round pick from Nebraska.

Generally with the Eagles, when players finish a four-game stint on IR, the Eagles activate them in time for the following game. That’s not always the case with longer IR stints.

Jones has one more practice squad elevation available – teams are allowed to elevate players up to three times – but the Eagles signed the future Hall of Famer to the 53-man roster anyway. Jones caught the go-ahead touchdown from Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday – his 64th career TD reception.

The 34-year-old Jones is the oldest wide receiver to catch a touchdown pass for the Eagles since Irving Fryar in 1998.

The Eagles had a spot open for Jones on the 53-man roster after trading veteran defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the Falcons on Tuesday. They would need to make another move to clear out space for Jurgens if they activate him, which makes promoting Jones to the 53 with one more elevation available curious.

With the spot that opened up when they promoted Jones, the Eagles signed tight end E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

Jenkins, an undrafted rookie, spent the preseason with the Jets and had three receptions for 23 yards with a 5-yard touchdown catch from Tim Boyle against the Panthers.

Jenkins, 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, had 8-for-117 with one TD in 2021 playing for South Carolina and 17-for-316 with three TDs in 2022 playing for Georgia Tech.

Safety Justin Evans and receiver Quez Watkins are also on IR, Evans with a knee injury and Watkins with a hamstring.

Both will be eligible to return following the bye after the Dallas game although the Eagles have added players at their positions since they got hurt – Kevin Byard at safety and Jones at receiver.