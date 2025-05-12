Philadelphia Eagles hosting rival Dallas Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season

The Super Bowl champs are kicking off the 2025 season against a division rival.

On Monday, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico announced on TODAY that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to begin the NFL season.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We'll be waiting all summer for this INCREDIBLE NFL Kickoff showdown.



Cowboys. Eagles. Sept. 4. @NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/LXjpEAfDHm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2025

Most of the time, the Super Bowl champs kick off the following season on a Thursday night before the first football Sunday, so the Eagles hosting the opener is no surprise.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 8:20 p.m. game will be broadcast on NBC10 as the start of NBC's Sunday Night Football slate.

This story is developing and will be updated.