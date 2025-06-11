Eagles minicamp observations: The biggest plays from the spring finale

After some morning rain, it was a warm afternoon for the Eagles’ one and only mandatory practice of the spring.

The Eagles practiced for an hour and 19 minutes on Tuesday afternoon in a session that included individual drills, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. No time for special teams in this practice but a ton of situational work.

Nick Sirianni stressed to his team the importance of returning for training camp in late July in great shape. The Eagles will be free until then.

But for one more time this spring, here are some practice observations:

1. The Eagles had perfect attendance on Tuesday. Not every player was able to practice — there are a few injuries — but there are not contract squabbles hanging over the organization. That’s a credit to Howie Roseman and the front office. While you see some contentious holdouts for contracts around the NFL, that’s not the case in Philly and that shouldn’t be taken for granted, especially not with a roster so full of talent. The Eagles have the foresight to pay their star players early to avoid these very situations.

2. Some offensive depth chart notes:

• Tyler Steen was again the first-string right guard. He was in that spot for all three days of practice open to reporters. It appears that is his job to lose.

• DeVonta Smith hadn’t been at the first two practices open to reporters but he was there on Tuesday, which means the offense had its full complement of skill players.

• Brett Toth worked as the top center in Cam Jurgens’ absence and had a couple of bad snaps, which has been a problem in his past. We might see rookie Drew Kendall overtake him in training camp.

• Second-team OL (L to R): Kendall Lamm, Trevor Keegan, Kendall, Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard

• Third-team OL (L to R): Cameron Williams, Kenyon Green, Kendall, Hollin Pierce, Laekin Vakahali

3. Some defensive depth chart notes:

• Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown opened up the day as the top safeties but that rotation continues. More snaps for Drew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum and Andre’ Sam.

• Mukuba got a look as the extra defensive back in the dime package. That could be a way the Eagles get him on the field as a rookie if he doesn’t win the starting safety job.

• Kelee Ringo was the top outside cornerback (right) opposite Quinyon Mitchell to start the day. (More on Ringo’s performance soon). Cooper DeJean was in the slot.

• Without Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean and Jihaad Campbell participating in team drills, the Eagles’ top linebackers were Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and rookie Smael Mondon Jr.

• The Eagles’ top defensive line on Tuesday (without Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith) was Azeez Ojulari, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis and Jalyx Hunt.

4. There was a very positive development on Tuesday: Rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell participated in practice for his first time since being drafted with the No. 31 overall pick out of Alabama.

While defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Campbell won’t be back as a full participant in practice until August as he recovers from shoulder surgery in March, it was certainly a welcome sign to see him go through linebacker drills on Tuesday. Campbell did not participate in 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s.

A welcome sign from Eagles mandatory camp: Jihaad Campbell going through some linebacker drills. pic.twitter.com/mAr8LQBM6Q — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 10, 2025

A few other injury notes:

• Rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton suffered an injury during practice. He went to the medical tent and then walked inside.

• Zack Baun didn’t do much in practice because of what he called general body soreness. Jalen Carter also didn’t practice today for unknown reasons but he was out there and it didn’t seem like anything to worry about.

• Cam Jurgens (back) and Marcus Tate worked on a side field and didn’t participate in team drills. Jurgens ran sprints and worked up quite a sweat.

• Nakobe Dean (knee), Avery Williams, Elijah Cooks all didn’t practice with their respective injuries. Nolan Smith (shoulder) is still not ready for team drills.

5. The player of the day? Tight end Nick Muse.

Muse joined the Eagles’ practice squad last January and signed a futures contract after the season. The former seventh-round pick out of South Carolina spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. This spring, he has apparently forged a bond with rookie QB Kyle McCord, who was on the throwing end of the two best catches of the day.

The first big pass from McCord to Muse came in the red zone during situational work. It was a perfect pass from the rookie to Muse, who beat Andre’ Sam in the end zone for a touchdown. The offensive players on the sideline watched the replay gleefully. And the other catch was the best of the spring. McCord unleashed a deep ball to McCord who laid out horizontally to bring it in about 25-30 yards downfield.

6. Kelee Ringo got the first crack at the RCB job on Tuesday and also had two pass breakups. His first came against receiver Danny Gray, who has been active all spring. Ringo drove hard to break up that first one. His second came against Terrace Marshall on a pass deep toward the end zone down the left sideline. Even through Ringo wasn’t able to get his head turned, he read Marshall’s eyes and knocked the ball down without committing a penalty. Ringo is confident too; he hit a pose in celebration.

7. It was good to see DeVonta Smith back on the practice field. Jalen Hurts had another efficient afternoon but didn’t unleash many deep balls. One of the few went to Smith down the left sideline after he beat rookie linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. in zone coverage. Obviously, the linebacker shouldn’t be asked to carry Smith so it appeared to be a bust.

8. It was an active day for second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt. It’s hard to really keep track of sacks in any practice, especially a spring practice in shorts. But Hunt definitely made some plays in this session and was chasing around Hurts quite a bit. The team seems bullish on Year 2 for Hunt.

9. At one point during this practice, Hurts and A.J. Brown failed to connect on a pass on the left sideline. The placement was just a little too out in front of Brown on an out route and he couldn’t haul it in. After the ball hit the ground, Brown shouted an expletive and climbed the first few rows of bleachers in front of him in disgust. It’s June 10. This dude cares.

10. The end of practice featured a competitive period of situational ball between the Eagles’ offense and defense. The defense won, which meant the offense had to drop and do pushups to close the day.

The final play of the 2025 spring? Rookie Ty Robinson batted down a pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the line of scrimmage. Ty Robinson, the fourth-round pick, batted a ton of balls at Nebraska and it looks like that skill came with him to the NFL.

Stupid Observation of the Day: Speaking of batted passes, the Eagles have a new piece of equipment this year. It’s basically two raised arms that are held up by staffers in place of the defensive line in 7-on-7s. At one point, Hurts rifled a pass that bent back one of those arms, which didn’t change the trajectory on a pass to Jahan Dotson. It was still a completion. So maybe the equipment is just designed to be in the vision and not actually bat the ball.