Eagles lose longtime senior scouting director to the Raiders

After 23 years in the Philadelphia Eagles scouting department, Anthony Patch is leaving his post as senior director of college scouting to take a role with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders announced on Monday.

Patch joins the Raiders as senior personnel executive under new general manager John Spytek, who worked with Patch in Philadelphia from 2005-2009.

Patch initially joined the Eagles’ scouting department as a college scouting coordinator in 2002 and worked his way up the ranks. In 2016, he took over as senior director of college scouting after general manager Howie Roseman was put back into power after Chip Kelly’s ouster.

In addition to his title as senior director of college scouting, Patch had several other titles during his years with the Eagles: Director of college scouting (2012-15), assistant director of college scouting (2010-11) and west coach area scout (2003-09).

Before joining the Eagles, Patch interned in the Dolphins’ personnel department in 2001.

The Eagles have drafted extremely well in recent years and Patch has been a big player in their draft success. This is a big loss for the Birds.

But the Eagles have been able to navigate plenty of losses from their front office in recent years. The Eagles list Ryan Myers as their assistant director of college scouting. Myers has been in that role since 2022 and has been with the organization for 12 years.