Eagles legend Doug Pederson fired by the Jaguars

Doug Pederson, who seven years ago led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl championship, has been fired after three seasons as head coach of the Jaguars.

The Eagles fired Pederson after the 2020 season, and after he took off 2021 to recharge and spend time with his family, he took over in Jacksonville in 2022, replacing Urban Meyer. But after going 9-8 in each of Pederson's first two seasons and winning a wild-card game his first year, the Jaguars had a miserable 4-13 season this year with four- and five-game losing streaks along the way.

The Jaguars ranked 25th in offense and 31st in defense this year. The only other teams ranked 25th or worst on both sides of the ball this year were the Panthers and Bears.

Jacksonville went 0-7 against teams with winning records and was 9-18 vs. winning teams in three seasons under Pederson.

The Jaguars’ 22-29 record under Pederson since 2022 was tied for 20th-best in the NFL.

The only coach in Jaguars history with a winning record is Tom Coughlin, the expansion Jags’ first coach. Coughlin had a 68-60 record from 1995 through 2002. Pederson was the Jags’ sixth head coach since 2011.

Pederson has a 64-66-1 record in eight years with the Eagles and Jaguars. His .492 career winning percentage is worst in NFL history by a coach who won a Super Bowl, and he’s the only Super Bowl-winning coach with a losing record.

Pederson became a legend in Philadelphia when his 2017 team won Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis against Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots behind backup quarterback Nick Foles.

The Eagles also reached the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 under Pederson and beat the Bears in a road wild-card game in 2018. That remains the only time since 2000 through 2004 the Eagles won postseason games in consecutive seasons.

Pederson had numerous assistant coaches with Eagles ties on his staff, including offensive coordinator Press Taylor, assistant quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner, receivers coach Chad Hall, assistant offensive line coach Greg Austin, assistant defensive line coach Rory Segrest, linebackers coach Bill Shuey and director of analytics Ryan Paganetti.

Pederson, 56, was the Eagles’ opening-day quarterback in 1999 and started nine games before Andy Reid turned to rookie 1st-round pick Donovan McNabb.

Reid hired Pederson to his coaching staff in 2009 and he remained with Reid his last four years with the Eagles and his first three years in Kansas City before replacing Chip Kelly as Eagles head coach.

After a nightmare 2015 season under Kelly, the Eagles quickly returned to respectability in 2016 with Pederson and then won the Super Bowl in his second year after Foles replaced injured Carson Wentz.

Pederson worked similar wonders his first year in Jacksonville, taking a team that won just two games in 2021 under Meyer and interim coach Darrell Bevell and winning the AFC South for only the second time since 2000.

Among the hot head coaching candidates this coaching cycle are Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

With Pederson out, the only current head coaches from the Andy Reid coaching tree are John Harbaugh in Baltimore, Sean McDermott in Buffalo and Todd Bowles in Tampa.

His eight other assistants that have served as NFL head coaches are Brad Childress and Leslie Frazier with the Vikings, Steve Spagnuolo with the Rams, Ron Rivera with the Panthers and Washington, Pat Shurmur with the Browns and Giants, Matt Nagy with the Bears and David Culley with the Texans.

