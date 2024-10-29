When is the Eagles' next game? Date, time and how to watch Week 9 vs. Jags

Are the Philadelphia Eagles hitting their stride?

Following a frustrating start to the season, the Eagles enter Week 9 of the NFL season on a three-game winning streak. And the 5-2 Birds are coming off by far their best performance the 2024 campaign so far, a 37-17 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles now have a great shot at extending the winning streak to four when they welcome Doug Pederson's 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars to Lincoln Financial Field.

After back-to-back nine-win seasons to start Pederson's tenure, the Jags have lost six of their first eight games and are dealing with some significant injuries. Wideout Christian Kirk is out for the season with a broken collarbone and standout rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s status is in the air after suffering a chest injury in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

So, can the Eagles take care of business against a struggling Jags team? Or will the only Super Bowl-winning head coach in Eagles franchise history disrupt his old team's positive momentum?

Here's how to watch Eagles-Jaguars:

When is the Eagles' next game?

The Eagles will host the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 3.

What time does the Eagles vs. Jaguars game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Jaguars game on?

Eagles-Jaguars will air on CBS.

Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio were both asked this week about possible tweaks to the roster ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Jaguars game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

What games are the Eagles wearing Kelly Green jerseys?

This will be the first of two games this season where the Eagles will sport their Kelly Green uniforms. The popular throwbacks will also be broken out for a Week 17 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at the Linc.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Jaguars game?

The NBC10 forecast for Sunday in Philly shows partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 49. There's also a 20% chance of precipitation.

How to watch Eagles-Jaguars coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Game Day Kickoff" at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10. NBC Sports Philadelphia will start Eagles-Jaguars coverage at 2:30 p.m. with "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

Come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live" following the conclusion of Eagles-Jaguars.