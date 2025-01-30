Eagles injury update: Several key Eagles missing but Graham returns

With 10 days until the Eagles play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, several key players were not practicing Thursday at the Linc but one key Eagle did return.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), Saquon Barkley (rest) and Moro Ojomo (shoulder) were all at practice as spectators. Goedert did catch some passes on the sideline. Meanwhile, Landon Dickerson (knee), Cam Jurgens (back) and Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee) were not seen at all.

Don't panic: There’s a long way to go before the Super Bowl.

The good news on Thursday was that DE Brandon Graham (triceps) returned to practice for the first time since tearing his triceps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The Eagles activated Graham’s practice window on Thursday and he joined his teammates on the field in the afternoon. This is the first step toward a possible return for the Super Bowl.

During the period of practice open to reporters, Graham took part in warmups and even did some pass rush drills with the rest of the Eagles’ edge players. Graham wore a brace on his left arm.

Graham, 36, was playing at a high level before his injury and getting him back for Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs would be a nice boost.

In addition to Graham, C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) also returned to practice after his window was opened on Thursday. He was placed on IR on Jan. 1. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee) was practicing on Thursday after being listed as DNP on Wednesday. Britain Covey (neck) was also practicing after being listed as limited to start the week.

The Eagles will practice at the NovaCare Complex on Friday, practice back at the Linc on Saturday and will then fly to New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl week.

