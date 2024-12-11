Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles injury report

Eagles injury update: Reed Blankenship returns to practice 

Here are some updates from the Eagles' first practice of the week ahead of the Steelers game.

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles were back on the practice field in the rain on Wednesday morning as they continued their prep to play the Steelers on Sunday.

While the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) returned with a helmet. That’s a sign that he’s moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol and could make his return on Sunday after missing the Panthers game.

Against the Panthers, Tristin McCollum made his first NFL start in place of Blankenship.

The Eagles will release a full injury report later in the day. But here are some notes from the very brief period that was open to reporters:

• Backup safety and special teamer Sydney Brown (knee) also made his return to practice.

• Lane Johnson was not seen during the period of practice open to reporters. Meanwhile, Mekhi Becton and Landon Dickerson were spectators. It’s worth noting that Wednesday is often a heavy rest day for the Eagles, especially late in the season.

• Britain Covey (neck) was on the field and participating. Covey practiced some last week but was ruled out at the end of the week against the Panthers. He could perhaps make his return against the Steelers and take back punt return duties from Cooper DeJean.

• Cornerback Darius Slay went through stretch but was in a hoodie and not a jersey. He was presumably a spectator during practice.

• Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown went through stretching but didn’t appear to have helmets. This could be rest for both of them but Gardner-Johnson did suffer an injury late in Sunday’s game that he was able to play through.

