Eagles injury update: Pretty healthy team entering divisional round

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday will an illness. And A.J. Brown (knee/rest) was back on the field as well after being listed as a limited participant on Thursday.

Both are expected to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Overall, the Eagles are looking very healthy as they get ready to host the Rams in the NFC divisional round game on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

The Eagles should have 21 of 22 starters available for this game. They will obviously be without middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in the wild-card round win over the Packers. But they’re still pretty healthy for a team getting ready to play its 19th game of an NFL season.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles gave rest days to Saquon Barkley, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat. But all four of them have practiced in the last two days of the week. The Eagles have been good about managing their players’ health throughout the season.

Brown has been dealing with his knee injury for about a month. The Eagles are simply working to manage it throughout the week to get him to Sundays. Brown said that he felt OK against the Packers despite having just one catch for 10 yards and came out of that game fine.

There will be more intrigue when the Rams’ injury report gets released on Friday afternoon. Rams starting cornerback Akhello Witherspoon (thigh) missed the first two days of practice this week, while LT Alaric Jackson (chest) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) have also been on the report this week.

